Pink is arguably one of the most powerful colors in the spectrum. And it has even more resonance in October, as pink has become the signature shade of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), which has been celebrated annually since 1985.
A slew of brands take the time each October to give to charities that benefit breast cancer research or create unique pink designs that echo the spirit of the cause. But while it's great to rock the color, it's most important to remember that the fight to find a cure and end this disease does not stop when once the first day of November rolls around. In fact, it's actually crucial that we continue to push the conversation forward all year long, as constant awareness and attention is needed, seeing as over 250,000 cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in the United States in 2017 alone.
Of course, any and all initiatives are needed to help cure breast cancer for good one day. But it's always extra commendable when brands make the choice to donate to the cause beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month — because the reality is that breast cancer affects someone every single day. These 10 brands seem to be ready and willing to support survivors, as well as the people who are currently battling the disease.
Everviolet Astrid Bralette With Lace
This bralette was specially designed for women experiencing sensitive skin and pain points while recovering from a mastectomy or reconstruction surgery. And while Everviolet already supports survivors every day by providing them with breast cancer-friendly apparel, in spring 2019 the brand will also begin donating a percentage of sales to a breast cancer organization or research fund that will be revealed soon.
Athletic Propulsion Labs Women’s Techloom Bliss Power Pink (BCA)
Athletic Propulsion Labs is known for its comfortable, yet stylish sneakers that are must-haves for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. And this year, the company has created a limited-edition sneaker that supports breast cancer studies. Donating 20 percent of the gross sales price for each pair sold, from October 2018 through September 2019, these shoes will benefit the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a Breast Cancer Research Foundation Program.
Manduka Project:om Equa Hot Yoga Mat - All The Flowers By David Allen
Artist David Allen is well-known for his mastectomy tattoos, and he has translated his talent into this beautiful floral yoga mat. From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019, Manduka will donate to 100 percent of net profits (a minimum of $400,000) from each David Allen eQua mat sold to breast cancer foundation Susan G. Komen.
Ouidad Krly Kids No More Knots Conditioner
When it comes to curly hair, few brands in the world have a reputation that matches Ouidad's. And the company has been using its expertise to benefit breast cancer initiatives for well over a decade. Since 2002, one dollar from every Krly Kids purchase has gone to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Ouidad also matches any donation, dollar-for-dollar, made to their own Curls for a Cure foundation, up to $50,000 per year.
Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Graphic T-Shirt
Ralph Lauren continues to show us that everything can be done in style — even donating to life-changing causes. When you purchase this T-shirt or other items from the Pink Pony collection, 25 percent of each item’s purchase price will go to the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren foundation or an international network of cancer charities across North America, Asia, and Europe.
BeYoutiful Pullover Hoodie
BeYoutiful is a non-profit that connects girls and women of all ages dealing with cancer with salons and stylists who can help them feel beautiful from treatment to remission. The organization is also a resource for people who want to share their stories and volunteer for breast cancer causes. Proceeds from this unisex hoodie helps make all of these services possible.
New Balance Women’s 990v4 Made In US Pink Ribbon
Since 2002, New Balance has been donating five percent of all products sold from its Lace Up For The Cure Collection to Susan G. Komen. This year, and each year of the partnership going forward, the company will donate a guaranteed minimum of $500,000 to the organization.
Estée Lauder Powerful Pink Color Collection
This set of pink makeup products includes an stunning eyeshadow palette, two beautiful lip shades, and one eyeshadow brush. And Estée Lauder will be giving one hundred percent of the proceeds of the suggested retail price to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from September 2018 through June 2019.
B Collection by Bobeau Ophelie Cozy Wide Sleeve Tee
B Collection by Bobeau is a clothing line that prides itself not only on creating trendy clothing at an affordable price, but also as a proud supporter of Bright Pink, a non-profit organization dedicated to prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancers in young women. Twenty percent of all e-commerce sales from the brand's staple Ophelie Cozy Wide Sleeve Tee in Peach Beige go towards benefitting the initiative.
Conair The Power Of Pink InfinitiPro Ceramic Flat Iron
Conair is a legacy beauty brand, best known for their affordable hair styling tools — but the retailer is also a major supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Fund. Since 2003, Conair has donated a minimum of $110,000 annually to the organization through their Power of Pink line, which is available year-round.
So whether you're a survivor, have a loved one who's been affected by the disease, or you're just someone who wants to support the cause, everyone can feel good about purchasing any of these products, even after October is over.