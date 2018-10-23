Pink is arguably one of the most powerful colors in the spectrum. And it has even more resonance in October, as pink has become the signature shade of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), which has been celebrated annually since 1985.

A slew of brands take the time each October to give to charities that benefit breast cancer research or create unique pink designs that echo the spirit of the cause. But while it's great to rock the color, it's most important to remember that the fight to find a cure and end this disease does not stop when once the first day of November rolls around. In fact, it's actually crucial that we continue to push the conversation forward all year long, as constant awareness and attention is needed, seeing as over 250,000 cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in the United States in 2017 alone.

Of course, any and all initiatives are needed to help cure breast cancer for good one day. But it's always extra commendable when brands make the choice to donate to the cause beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month — because the reality is that breast cancer affects someone every single day. These 10 brands seem to be ready and willing to support survivors, as well as the people who are currently battling the disease.

Everviolet Astrid Bralette With Lace Astrid Bralette With Lace $68 Everviolet Buy Now This bralette was specially designed for women experiencing sensitive skin and pain points while recovering from a mastectomy or reconstruction surgery. And while Everviolet already supports survivors every day by providing them with breast cancer-friendly apparel, in spring 2019 the brand will also begin donating a percentage of sales to a breast cancer organization or research fund that will be revealed soon.

Athletic Propulsion Labs Women’s Techloom Bliss Power Pink (BCA) Women’s Techloom Bliss Power Pink (BCA) $200 Athletic Propulsion Labs Buy Now Athletic Propulsion Labs is known for its comfortable, yet stylish sneakers that are must-haves for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. And this year, the company has created a limited-edition sneaker that supports breast cancer studies. Donating 20 percent of the gross sales price for each pair sold, from October 2018 through September 2019, these shoes will benefit the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a Breast Cancer Research Foundation Program.

Ouidad Krly Kids No More Knots Conditioner Krly Kids No More Knots Conditioner $15 Ouidad Buy Now When it comes to curly hair, few brands in the world have a reputation that matches Ouidad's. And the company has been using its expertise to benefit breast cancer initiatives for well over a decade. Since 2002, one dollar from every Krly Kids purchase has gone to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Ouidad also matches any donation, dollar-for-dollar, made to their own Curls for a Cure foundation, up to $50,000 per year.