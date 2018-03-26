In 2018, April Fools' Day falls on a Sunday, which also happens to be Easter. The downside to this? You probably won't have as many chances to prank people as much as you usually do. You can't prank your co-workers unless you choose to do it the day after or the Friday before (assuming you don't work on Sundays. And if you celebrate Easter, you'll probably be doing family stuff all day, so it might be hard to get some practical jokes in. So, really, the best thing to do is to use social media to your advantage. There are some funny April Fools' Day Instagram pranks you should definitely try out this year.

This year, try to stay away from the more cliché social media pranks, since they've been done one too many times. You know what I'm referring to: the posts where you pretend to be pregnant with a sonogram that isn't yours, or the photo of yourself wearing a giant fake diamond ring, pretending you got engaged. These are just boring by now! You also shouldn't do any prank that's going to hurt someone you care about, because that's just not funny.

And why do that stuff when there are so many other options out there? It's easy to prank people on Instagram, because you don't need to convince them to their face — you can giggle as much as you want while doing it, because you're behind the scenes! You also get to prank a whole bunch of people at once. So, check out these funny Instagram prank ideas, and start figuring out which one you're going to use.

1 Fake A Crazy Vacation Giphy Want to make everyone jealous of you? Spend a day or two tricking everyone into thinking you're going on an elaborate vacation out of nowhere. Pick a really cool destination — think Italy, or Dubai — and find other images online or on Instagram you can post, pretending they're your own. If you're good with Photoshop, put yourself there too. Act like you're away on your Story also, like posting a photo of you holding your passport. At the end of the day, make it clear that you were totally joking with a selfie of you at home.

2 Post Fake Spoilers For Popular TV Shows Giphy Do you want to make everyone who follows you very angry? Make up a fake spoiler about a really popular TV show, and post it in a way that ensures everyone will see it. Make it believable — maybe use a popular fan theory — and act like you have a link to a source. You can even say it in your Story so that people are forced to hear it.

3 Use Photoshop To Make It Look Like You Met A Big Celebrity Giphy If you're good at Photoshop, you can try convincing everyone who follows you that you met a really, really cool celebrity that you love. Try to do a little research to make sure some people believe you, and make sure your Photoshopping skills are on point!

4 Pick A Friend And Like Or Comment On Every Single One Of Their Photos Giphy If you want to prank one friend, go through their feed and comment on or like every single one of their photos. They'll get about a million notifications. It's harmless fun!

5 Copy Famous Instagram Photos To Confuse Your Friends Giphy Think about some of the biggest Instagram posts out there: pretty much anything Kendall Jenner posts, for instance. Copy the ones you're comfortable copying and post them like it's no big deal. Your followers will either be completely confused about what you're doing, or they'll recognize the photos and laugh.

6 Post "Ads" Pretending To Be An Influencer Giphy We all know those influencer ads that stand out: a photo of something cool, like clothes or Fit Tea or tooth whitening products. They always come with captions that say something like, "OMG can't believe it took me so long to try Fit Tea. It's been so amazing for my health! Use my code if you want to try it out as well. #ad #spon" Make fun of them in a good-natured way.

7 Post, Like, 15 Photos In A Row To Drive Everyone Crazy Giphy An easy way to prank everyone on your timeline is to post about 15 photos in a row, all of similar things. Of course, this could also make you lose followers, so proceed with caution.

8 Act Like You Have A Big Announcement To Make, Then Never Address It Giphy Put everyone in suspense by posting a photo or video on your Instagram feed or your Story acting like you have a huge, important announcement to make. Tease the announcement throughout the day to make sure they're all thinking about it. Then just... never say anything, and act like nothing ever happened.

9 Log Into A Friend's Profile And Mess With Them Giphy If you know the password to your friend's account, and you don't think they'll be too mad about it, log in and mess with them. Like other people's pictures, leave weird comments, and post something silly. Just don't do anything that could seriously mess with them! This is supposed to be fun, not mean.