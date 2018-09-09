They're the ones who took care of you without complaint when your parents needed a break. They helped you build blanket forts, showered you with kisses, and always let you eat freshly baked cookies before dinner. They're your grandparents, and these funny National Grandparents Day 2018 Instagram captions will definitely give them a chuckle. However, if your grammy and gramps aren't tech savvy, you'll have to help them scroll through the fun, which you might be more likely to take the time to do if you live in the midwest, the area of the country that takes cake when it comes to doting on their grandparents.

According to an analysis by Provision Living Senior Living Communities, the people who love their grandparents the most live in the middle of the country with Minnesota coming in as the most grandparent-loving state in the U.S. If you live in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Alaska, or Massachusetts, it's time to call your grandparents ASAP because these states came in last when it comes to spoiling their elders. Don't take them for granted because grandparents are the only people who can really tell you what it was like to live in old-timey days when television was a luxury, milk was delivered to the front door in glass bottles, and they were forced to walk five miles to and from school. Uphill. Both ways. Help grams and gramps find the funny this National Grandparents Day, Sept. 9, by turning them on to tech with these funny-AF Instagram captions.

1 Becoming a grandmother is wonderful. One moment you're just a mother. The next you are all-wise and prehistoric. — Pam Brown Brandi Neal / Bustle I spent a lot of time traveling with my grandparents as a kid. Mostly to historic places, and I still believe they know everything. If you want to know anything about everything, ask your grandma because she has lived a millions lives.

2 Grandchildren: the only people who can get more out of you than the IRS. — Gene Perret Brandi Neal / Bustle Grandparents will take you sledding when it's zero degrees outside, let you eat McDonald's for dinner every night, and help you out when times are tough. Once, when I was broke AF, my grandma folded $50 into my hand and said she wanted to help. "You're the best one," she whispered. Thinking back, she probably said that to all of her grandkids.

3 Doesn't have Facebook, still remembers your birthday. — Funny Grandma Quotes Brandi Neal / Bustle OK, some grandparents are hip to Facebook. However, if your grandparents are tech free, chances are they remember every single birthday, every phone number they've ever had, and they'll probably still bake you a cake from scratch without needing to look at the recipe. They store all of this info in their heads. We can hardly claim the same.

4 Me: All my friends are getting married. Grandma: Yeah? All my friends are dying. — Funny Grandma Quotes Giphy When you're playing your tiny violin trying to elicit sympathy, your grandma can, and will, always one up you. OK grandma, you win.

5 Bigger dummies than you. — Georgia Hardstark Giphy On the true-crime comedy podcast My Favorite Murder, co-host Georgia Hardstark relayed the advice her grandma gave her whenever she got discouraged. Bigger dummies than you [have succeeded]. Tell your grandma thank you for never letting you give up on yourself.

6 When grandma gets email: Let me grab my purse and head to the post office. — Grandparents Visitation Blog Giphy It can be difficult to explain to someone who has lived through every advent of mail that you can now get it on a computer. Also, what's a computer. Stop grandma before she runs to the post office to pick up her email. #NotAllGrandparents

7 Grandparents surfing online: I don't want to open a new window; it's already cold in here. — Grandparents Visitation Blog Giphy For people who are new to computers, having common sayings like "open a new window" mean something else entirely can be confusing. Give your grandparents a hand before they create their own Facebook wall on the wall of their living room.

8 You know you’re a grandparent when you laugh when your grandkids do the same things that made you so angry when your kids did them. — Unknown Giphy "Don't swing that bat in the house" is probably something your grandparents have told you eleventy-million times. However, when one of your parents destroyed something during in-house batting practice, they likely got grounded. Not you. You got cookies.

9 The best babysitters, of course, are the baby’s grandparents. You feel completely comfortable entrusting your baby to them for long periods, which is why most grandparents flee to Florida. — Dave Barry Giphy Hey, your grandparents already raised their kids, and sometimes they peace out because they just can't even. However, when you come to visit they're super happy to see you because they know they'll be sending you back a week later.