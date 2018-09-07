If you wish you called your grandparents more than you do, you're going to want to take your National Grandparents Day celebrations to the next level. I'm talking gushy cards, flowers, baked goods, and of course an epic social media post. You'll want to use a super heartwarming National Grandparents Day 2018 Instagram caption, because if your grandparents follow you on Instagram they'll be looking for an epic shout out.

If you post gushy captions about everything from a delicious brunch experiences, to stranger's dogs, you should be sure to post an even gushier caption about your grandparents. On Sunday, September 9, you'll want to keep your priorities in check and put all of your efforts into making your grandparents feel loved and adored. Just because you don't see them all the time doesn't mean they're not always on your mind.

Here I've rounded up a collection of quotes that tug on the heartstrings, because that's the kind of evocative cuteness your grandparents deserve. Share that throw back picture of your grandparents when they were young, or snap a recent picture of them to show off just how good they still look. A little effort goes a long way.

"Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children." - Alex Haley

"The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is that they have a common enemy." - Sam Levenson

"Truth be told, being a grandma is as close as we ever get to perfection. The ultimate warm sticky bun with plump raisins and nuts. Clouds nine, ten, and eleven." – Bryna Nelson Paston

"A child needs a grandparent, anybody’s grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world." - Charles and Ann Morse

"One of the most powerful handclasps is that of a new grandbaby around the finger of a grandfather." – Joy Hargrove

"Our grandchildren accept us for ourselves, without rebuke or effort to change us, as no one in our entire lives has ever done, not our parents, siblings, spouses, friends — and hardly ever our own grown children." - Ruth Goode

"Young people need something stable to hang on to — a culture connection, a sense of their own past, a hope for their own future. Most of all, they need what grandparents can give them." – Jay Kesler

"We should all have one person who knows how to bless us despite the evidence, Grandmother was that person to me." - Phyllis Theroux

"If nothing is going well, call your grandmother." – Italian proverb

"What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons in life. And, most importantly, cookies." - Rudolph Giuliani

"If God had intended us to follow recipes,He wouldn’t have given us grandmothers." - Linda Henley

"Every house needs a grandmother in it" – Louisa May Alcott

"It is one of nature’s ways that we often feel closer to distant generations than to the generation immediately preceding us." - Igor Stravinsky

"When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window." -Ogden Nash

"Becoming a grandmother is wonderful. One moment you're just a mother. The next you are all-wise and prehistoric." – Pam Brown

"Being grandparents sufficiently removes us from the responsibilities so that we can be friends." - Allan Frome

"Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete." -Marcy DeMaree

"You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun in my life." – Kitty Tsui

"A grandfather is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart." - Unknown