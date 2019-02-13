Galentine's Day may have originated during an episode of Parks and Recreation just under 10 years ago, but it's safe to say that in the past few years, it's become official holiday. The day (which is a riff on Valentine's Day) is all about celebrating your closest friendships, which is something I can definitely get behind. Galentine's Day is also a great excuse to make plans with your best friends, eat some good food, hang out, and maybe even go on a quick trip. There's nothing wrong with that! Luckily, there are a bunch of Galentine's Day deals and freebies out there that you'll want to take advantage of this year, just to make the festivities a little more exciting.

There are plenty of options for Galentine's Day activities: you can plan a little breakfast or wine night with a few of your closest friends, you can do something more low-key like go to the movies, or you can just order takeout food and hang out together. Of course, you can also do something a bit more extravagant if you'd like, and that's where a lot of these deals come in. They'll help you plan an epic Galentine's Day celebration that isn't too costly, and will leave you all with some great memories. And, of course, you can participate in the holiday whether you're single or not. It's just about good friends!

Below are a few Galentine's Day deals to check out this year:

1 Chili's If you want to do something simple, Chili's is offering a special Margarita of the Month for February. It's called the Grand Romance, and features Lunazul Tequila and Grand Marnier. And the best part? It's only $5. Go out with your friends and go nuts.

2 Monarch Rooftop If you're in the New York City area, you may want to consider RSVPing for this special Galentine's Day brunch at the Monarch Lounge in Manhattan. On Sunday, Feb. 10, the rooftop bar (which is insulated and heated!) is celebrating Galentine's Day with a bottomless brunch, games like Prosecco Pong, and even hairstyling. Bring a group of girls along for a special day.

3 Ulta Giphy From Feb. 14th through the 16th, Ulta is offering a Galentine's Day celebration that includes $30 blowouts and free four-piece beauty bags. That's definitely not a bad deal!

4 SoMa StrEat Food Park Those in the San Francisco area will definitely want to check out the Galentine's Day Bottomless Sangria Brunch on Feb. 10th at the SoMa StrEat Food Park. There will be plenty of drinks and lots of dancing.

5 Radisson Blu Giphy Want to do something a little more elaborate for Galentine's Day? Consider booking a trip at the Radisson Blu Mall of America. The Galentine's Day package starts at $209 per person, and includes two heart-shaped macarons, two FireLake drink vouchers, a 2019 Mall of America coupon book, a complimentary package pick-up while shopping, a bottle of chilled bubbles delivered by room service, and some Galentine's Day photo props. It's available until Mar. 2, so you can always celebrate late.

6 Chick-fil-A If you're only interested in grabbing some good fast food with your girls, check out Chick-fil-A. They're offering heart-shaped chicken nugget mini trays that would make anyone smile.

7 Paper Source Paper Source is even getting in on the Galentine's Day spirirt with a nationwide Galentine's Mixer on Feb. 9 (3 p.m. - 5 p.m.) and Feb. 10 (11 p.m. - 1 p.m.). The free event will include a juice bar, special creative stations, beauty samples from Julep, music, and more. Some stores will have Julep mini-facials available as well.

8 Hotel Metropole This is definitely a big trip to take, but if you're up for it, it sounds amazing: Hotel Metropole in Monte Carlo (yes, the one in Monaco) has a Galentine's Weekend "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" experience. It includes helicopter transfer to and from the airport, a themed escape game throughout the hotel, customized lunch and poolside dinner service, private hair and Givenchy makeup sessions, car service for a night out in Monaco, and breakfast in bed the next morning. It's luxury at its finest!

9 The Hilton Giphy If you're in the Chicago area or just want an excuse to travel there, the Hilton Chicago is hosting a Galentine's Day party at 720 South Bar. It will feature a chocolate and bubbly station, make-your-own cocktails, a rolled ice cream station, and a small bites menu.