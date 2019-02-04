Valentine's Day is a holiday dedicated to celebrating love, and has come to be a holiday for romance and couples. Sure, you can celebrate with friends and on your own, but all of the marketing out there really makes it all about romantic love. But Galentine's Day? That's a day dedicated to the other special people in your love: your girlfriends who are always there for you. Who wouldn't want to celebrate that? There are so many things to do on Galentine's Day that it can be hard to know where to start, which is why we've listed a few ideas for how you and your friends can get together.

Galentine's Day may have been thought up by fictional character Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) on Parks and Recreation, but since it became popular, it's basically become an actual holiday. It can be celebrated on Feb. 13, or really whenever you want: since Valentine's Day falls on a Thursday this year, it might be easier to do a Galentine's Day celebration on the weekend. Or you can even do something on Feb. 14 if you want.

Whatever you choose to do, it should be a fun bonding experience for you and your friends. You don't need to go all out with a crazy themed party (although you certainly can if you want to) or spend a lot of money if you're looking to save. There are plenty of more low-key options that will help you guys have a great time and make some wonderful memories. Check out a few below:

1 Get Manicures & Pedicures Giphy Why not treat yourselves to a fancy manicure and pedicure? Set up appointments beforehand and ask if you can be seated next to each other so you can talk while indulging in some self-care.

2 Have A Pizza And Wine Night Giphy There's really no need for a fancy dinner when pizza exists. Order a bunch of different pies, open a few bottles of wine, and get together at someone's place. You can chill out and enjoy your food in sweatpants - what could be better than that?

3 Take Some Sort Of Class Together Giphy Try something different by learning something new together. Maybe it's a cooking class where you can eat the meal afterwards, maybe it's a painting or pottery class, or maybe it's simply a meditation session. Whatever it is, it could be a great way to bond and learn something.

4 Have A Movie Night Giphy Invite a few friends over, pick some movies you've all been wanting to watch, make a ton of popcorn, and get comfortable. You can't go wrong.

5 Go To A Wine Tasting Giphy If you want to dedicate a whole day to Galentine's Day, then plan a wine tasting. Head to a nearby vineyard and try out some new vino together, then go out to dinner or lunch.

6 Head To Brunch, Leslie Knope-Style Giphy It might be cliche, but that doesn't mean it isn't fun.

7 Set Up An Escape Room Night Giphy Find an escape room near you and set up a game night with a bunch of friends. It's a really fun way to keep busy and have a good time.

8 Go Out Dancing Giphy If you're all looking to blow off some steam and just have fun, go out dancing for the night. Find a local club or bar you feel comfortable in and just let loose.

9 Have A Crafting Night Giphy Want to keep things more low-maintenance? Host a crafting night. You guys can pick a few crafts you've been wanting to try and get creative.

10 Throw An Old-School Slumber Party Giphy Remember how you used to beg for these as a kid? Now you can have your own. Put on your pajamas, dance around your house, and just enjoy each other's company.

11 Bake A Ton Of Cookies Together Giphy You can also plan a night in where you guys just bake a bunch of different cookies. It's delicious and productive!