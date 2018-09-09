There are few people more special than grandmothers. They share their old-timey stories whether you want to hear them or not, they always ask if you're hungry — and make you something even if you say no, and they love you no matter what. Share these grandmother Instagram captions for National Grandparents Day 2018 to let everyone know just how much she means to you. Then, if your grandma isn't on Instagram, open your phone and show her how to scroll. Grandma is the one with all of the secret family recipes, she keeps all of her data in her head versus on social media, and she lovingly puts all of her photos of you in an album so you'll always have a record of your time together.

This generation of grandparents is the last to experience life before television and after Facebook. In short, you're grandma is a treasure who deserves to be honored. "Grandparents are with us from the very beginning of our lives — they accompany us through our childhood, are present at our most important moments, and cheer us on from the sidelines through it all," National Today noted on its website. Share what's special about your grandma, or someone who is like a grandmother to you, with these Instagram captions. Because, it's time grandmas got all the love they deserve.

1 A grandma is warm hugs and sweet memories. She remembers all of your accomplishments and forgets all of your mistakes. — Barbara Cage Giphy Of all the people in your life, your grandmother is the one who is mostly likely to forgive and forget that time you accidentally locked yourself in the bathroom for hours and figured out how to open the door just as your uncles were climbing through the window to rescue you. Yep, this totally happened, but my grandma never holds it against me.

2 Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete. — Marcy Demaree Giphy Grandma only has eyes for you.

3 We should all have one person who knows how to bless us despite the evidence. Grandmother was that person to me. — Phyllis Theroux Giphy Thanks grandma for never telling mom about that time I did that thing.

4 Grandmas don't just say "that's nice" — they reel back and roll their eyes and throw up their hands and smile. You get your money's worth out of grandmas. — Unknown Giphy Grandmas are like: You made it through the whole day without spilling anything on yourself? You are the most amazing human being who has ever lived. The best part? You believe them.

5 If nothing is going well, call your grandmother. — Italian Proverb Giphy When life feels like one big dumpster fire, your grandma can make it all better. Give her a call on National Grandparents Day.

6 Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children. — Alex Haley Giphy Grandmas are the people who teach you to believe in magic, practice kindness, and live your best life. Grandmothers teach you that anything is possible.

7 Grandmothers are voices of the past and role models of the present. Grandmothers open the doors to the future. — Helen Ketchum Giphy Want to know something? Don't ask Google. Ask your grandma. She has an archive of information in her head that contains the answers to life's biggest mysteries.

8 A grandmother always has time for you, even if the rest of the world is busy. — G. Saunders Giphy Your grandma will never say "not now" because she knows that now is all there is.

9 My grandmother once told me to avoid colds and angry people whenever I could. It’s sound advice. — Walter Anderson Giphy The older you get, the more you realize that grandma was right about everything. No one has time for a cold or a negative Nancy. Life is too short.