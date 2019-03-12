If you forgot about St. Patrick's Day because you literally just got around to throwing away your long-dead Valentine's Day flowers, you're not alone. St. Patty's Day sneaks up on all of us when you least expect it. Just as you dig your way out of the post-daylight savings sleep haze, the holiday is here and you haven't had anytime to plan something. But don't fret: here I've put together a list of last-minute St. Patrick's Day plans you still have time to make, because there's still time to ensure a fun day with friends — no matter what your idea of fun is.

For some people, St. Patty's Day is all about dressing up, attending a parade, and then spending many hours in a Irish pub. But for others, St. Patty's Day is a bit less festive. Maybe it includes some Irish food, maybe it includes some Irish history, or maybe it's nothing more than a few friends over to watch a rom com. No matter what your brand of St. Patty's Day fun is, there's time yet to plan something that checks your festive boxes. Here are a few suggestions for every type of celebrator:

Have A Green Bake-Off Giphy Have a sweet tooth? Invite your friends over for a pot-luck dessert. Have each friend bring a different all-green baked good and vote on the best treat. Winner gets to take home whichever treat they want. Losers get to get enjoy the rest together. (Yes, this is a win/win competition!)

Go Out And Find The Best Corned Beef Giphy Do a little bit of research and find a restaurant or deli that serves highly-recommended corned beef and make the trek to check it out. Then, play food critic and write your own review.

Have A Potluck TV Special Dinner With Friends Giphy Invite some friends over or get cozy on the couch alone and watch all of your favorite St. Patty's Day TV show specials. This is a great way to feel festive from the comfort of your own home. It's also a great excuse to invite friends over if that's your thing, too.

Do A Food Crawl Giphy Make a list of all the Irish pubs and restaurants in your neighborhood, grab some friends and try to make it to as many locations as you can. Or, use this as the ultimate excuse to check out a new neighborhood and meet new friends, solo.

Plant Some Clovers Giphy Head to the local garden shop and pick out a pot, some soil and some clover seeds and plant them to grown on your windowsill. If you want to be extra festive, you can paint the pot and decorate it. Invite some friends over and have a full-on crafting day.

Dress Festive AF Giphy When in doubt, wear all green. No matter what you plan to do for the day, do it dressed in green from head-to-toe. Spending the day in festive garb will make everything you do feel a bit more celebratory. Even if you end up going to the grocery store or walking your dog, you'll feel like you did something exciting and honorary.

So See Celtic Music Giphy Check your local listings for some Celtic music. If you can't find any live music, make yourself a Celtic playlist on Spotify and listen to some authentic music all day.

Go To A Parade Giphy If you don't want to plan any thing, don't want to pay anything, but would like to be a part of something, find out where the local parade is and station yourself somewhere along the way. This is a great way to participate without stepping foot in a bar or preparing a thing.

Treat Yourself To Some Irish Soda Bread Giphy If you can't find any authentic Irish soda bread at your local bakeries, you can make it at home. Check out this easy-to-follow recipe from The Kitchn.