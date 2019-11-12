Writing can be a lonely pastime, but it doesn't have to be. I live in a rural area with a relatively vibrant literary community, but being out in the boonies, while peaceful, means that I often find myself unable to make it to meetings with like-minded writers. That goes double for NaNoWriMo months, in which my desire to write a minimum of 1,667 words per day means traveling up to an hour or more, round trip, to hang out with some fellow creatives, is completely off the table. That's why I adore podcasts by writers, because you can still feel as if you're part of a community of creatives, even when you're miles away.

Audio series like the ones on the list below make me feel like I'm in the room with my favorite authors, which is not only inspirational, but can also spark new thought patterns. Some of the podcasts on this list will also push you out of your comfort zone, and help guide you through some of the trickier parts of the creative writing process, from navigating your online profile to post-publishing movie deals. Check out the episodes on this list first, then share your favorite writing podcasts with me on Twitter.

StoryADay by Julie Duffy

Runtime: 10–15 minutes

Julie Duffy's website and writing program challenges writers to draft a new short story every day during the months of May and September. On the StoryADay podcast, Duffy offers digestible writing advice, plus bite-sized writing tasks to complete between episodes.

Hear to Slay by Roxane Gay and Tressie McMillan Cottom

Runtime: 30–60 minutes

Billed as "the black feminist podcast of your dreams," Roxane Gay and Tressie McMillan Cottom's Hear to Slay tackles pop culture and politics with A-list guests, including Stacey Abrams, Ava DuVernay, and Dr. Eve Ewing. Hear to Slay is only available on Luminary.

I Should Be Writing by Mur Lafferty

Runtime: 5–90 minutes

Run by author and Hugo Award-winning podcaster Mur Lafferty, I Should Be Writing offers a productive distraction for "wannabe fiction writers" avoiding the task of... you know... writing. Older episodes feature interviews with speculative fiction authors, and newer releases answer questions from the podcast's fan community.

Beautiful Writers Podcast by Linda Sivertsen

Runtime: 30–90 minutes

A monthly podcast featuring intimate chats with your favorite authors, the Beautiful Writers Podcast lets you in on the secrets of being productive and prolific. You don't even have to leave your couch to learn what these authors have to share.

Create If Writing by Kirsten Oliphant

Runtime: 10–30 minutes

Blogger Kirsten Oliphant wants to teach you how to manage your online presence as a creative person. On Create If Writing, you'll learn how to navigate and control your creative career in an increasingly online world.

The Creative Penn by Joanna Penn

Runtime: 60–90 minutes

Joanna Penn's longrunning podcast tackles the major obstacles writers face — such as writing the perfect ending and navigating the world of movie deals — on a weekly basis. Writers of experimental fiction and non-traditional texts will find a lot to love here.

DIY MFA Radio by Gabriela Pereira

Runtime: 30–60 minutes

DIY MFA author and founder Gabriela Pereira brings her sage advice to audio on DIY MFA Radio. Featuring weekly interviews with established authors, this podcast continues Pereira's mission of offering aspiring writers the MFA experience without the price-tag.

Writing Excuses by Brandon Sanderson, Mary Robinette Kowal, Howard Tayler, and Daniel Wells

Runtime: 15 minutes

Tackling everything from the ins and outs of publishing to working in different genres, the Writing Excuses podcast draws on listener questions and common issues to build a set of quick-and-dirty guides to writing as a career.

Helping Writers Become Authors by K.M. Weiland

Runtime: 10–20 minutes

Offering a holistic approach to writing as a lifestyle, K.M. Weiland's Helping Writers Become Authors features short, sweet episodes on writing, editing, pitching, and publishing, as well as setting up your writing space and being environmentally friendly at work.