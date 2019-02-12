Aside from obviously hanging out with your besties IRL, Galentine's Day is a great prompt for some bestie boasting on social media. So to ensure that you have the most fire post possible, I've put together a list of song lyrics about besties for Galentine's Day Instagram captions, so that you're ready to post ahead of time. Sometimes it can feel impossible to find the right words in an homage post. You dig up this great nostalgic picture, but no combination of thoughts or phrases seem to be enough or right. So, instead of posting the great photo, you sit there with your thumbs hovering over the caption box, clueless and stumped. Take the pressure off yourself to find the perfect words and use a song lyrics instead.

Save all of your personal, gushy feels for a card or in-person speech, and opt for a lyric that's relevant AF for your Instagram caption. Posting about your besties should be fun, not stressful or overly serious. So don't make a thing out of it or miss an opportunity to post a perfectly fantastic picture just because you can't decide on a caption. Each lyric that I've listen below is completely on-point for Galentine's Day. These lyrics are about friendship, the platonic love the builds over time and hardcore girl power. No matter what you choose your post will be a like magnet.

"Winter, spring, summer, or fall, all you got to do is call and I'll be there." - James Taylor

"As we go on, we remember all the times we had together/ And as our lives change, come whatever/ We will still be friends forever." - Vitamin C

"My best friend 'til the end, my better half, no pretend." - Sabrina Carpenter

"I'll always be by your side, don't you worry." - Little Mix

"True friends will go to the end of the earth." - Hannah Montana

"Everything's bright from beginning to end/ When you have a friend by your side." - Demi Lovato

"We get crazy with it, we get stupid with it, we don't care if people stare." - Fifth Harmony

"We fall down and we get up we walk proud and we talk tough." - Rodney Atkins

"The love and the laughter will live long after all of the sadness and the tears." - Tim McGraw

"Well, you drive me crazy half the time/ The other half I'm only trying to let you know that what I feel is true/ And I'm only me when I'm with you." - Taylor Swift