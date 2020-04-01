As you transition your wardrobe to warmer weather, you’re paying particular attention to the dresses. You’ve trudged through a long few months where it was simply too cold to wear a dress…or you were stuck layering under or over flouncy looks to create something that was simply not as effortless as you would have hoped. During the Spring and Summer months, however, your dresses are a true wardrobe staple: your best friend, reliable favorite, one-and-done look that will keep you always feeling just a little more pulled together. As you try to decide which one (or more!) of the biggest dress trends you are most excited to embrace, why not try looking for Spring 2020 dresses on Amazon?

Yes, it’s true: as you’re stocking up on your cleaning supplies and paper products, you can totally add a fashionable Spring dress or two to your cart. No one will notice and your wardrobe will get that little influx of life it’s been craving. Amazon has so many designer dress favorites hiding in plain sight, including popular brands like LoveShackFancy, Rebecca Taylor, Free People, J.Crew, and more. Ahead, find the best 10 Spring dresses on Amazon you should be shopping now, starting at $16.