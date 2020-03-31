20 Spring 2020 Dresses You'll Want To Wear All The Time

One of the best wardrobe additions for the warm-weather seasons is dresses. Gone are the tights, the boots, the covered-up jackets you piled on all winter. Spring 2020 dresses are now your best friend, your go-to, your uniform, your everything. And the best part is, some of the biggest runway trends of the season lend themselves quite perfectly to all your dressing desires. Think: puff-sleeves, polka dots, pink hues, and more.

With the help of Spring 2020 shows, like Valentino, Prada, Fendi, and beyond, your closet is ready to jump head-first into a world of dresses. These Spring 2020 dress trends are just as effortlessly styled with heels for a night out, or sandals for a weekend jaunt. Even sneakers are a welcome addition when you’re looking for that high-low styling you’ve tried so hard to master.

Ahead, find some of the best dress trends for Spring 2020—and for every budget and wallet size. From Zara and H&M to Alexander McQueen and Max Mara, designers’ Spring collections are busting at the seams with some truly breezy summer dresses you'll want to wear on repeat. In other words, get ready: your Spring wardrobe is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

Puffy Sleeves Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Puffy sleeves are the perfect way to infuse a little extra whimsical femininity to your dresses this Spring. Whether cotton day dresses or structured silk evening options, make sure to have a puff-sleeve dress (or five!) on hand for the coming season.

Polka Dots Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Polka dots were all over the Spring 2020 runways, in every way, shape, and form. This season, consider mixing it into your dress collection—for day, night, and beyond!

Pleating Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Knife-pleats were a particular favorite when it came to the Spring trends for 2020, with designers filling their collections with the flowy, textured silhouette.

Pink Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images If there’s one color that’s truly having its moment in the sun, it’s pink. Neon, pastel, or somewhere in between, your dress selection is far from exempt from the colorful seasonal trend.