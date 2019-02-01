The Super Bowl is almost upon us, and it certainly feels like the year flew by. You can tune into the game on Sunday, Feb. 3 — whether you're a huge football fan or don't really care for the sport, the championships' celebrations are undeniably fun. Tons of food, lounging around on comfy couches, and spending time with friends are pretty much the best part about the whole thing, and who could resist getting a few photo ops — complete with Instagram captions for the Super Bowl — in the midst of it all? (This is especially so if one of the teams is from your area.)

Curl up under some blankets this (for a lot of us, super cold) weekend, get your hands on some nachos, and start testing out your favorite Instagram filters. There's something unifying about getting together to watch professional sports (the Olympics basically shut everything else down at my house). Since the Super Bowl only comes around once a year, we have to enjoy it while we can. After all, there's simply not another game has the same great commercials or the opportunity to sit around the TV and complain about the halftime performer. Here are some caption ideas to use, if you're looking for inspo during the game.

1. "To love the Super Bowl, you only have to think what Januarys were like before it came along." - David N. Rosenthal

Cold, drab, fighting off the post New Year's blues without the big game to look forward to. More importantly, without cringeworthy National Anthem renditions to re-watch a hundred times.

2. "Football is, after all, a wonderful way to get rid of your aggressions without going to jail for it." - Heywood Hale Broun

Yelling at the TV is more therapeutic than you might have thought. Seriously, try it this year.

3. "The Super Bowl is Americana at its most kitsch and fun." - Sting

4. "If the Super Bowl is really the ultimate game, why do they play it again next year?" - Duane Thomas

Honestly, it's a good point.

5. "Just a heads up that I'll need to leave your Super Bowl Party because I don't like cleaning up." - Unknown

I think this one might hit a little too close to home for a lot of us. I'll just take my to-go plate and go home and take a nap.

6. "Let's barely watch the Super Bowl together." - Unknown

7. "Not sure if I just watched the Super Bowl, or a bunch of commercials with some highlights mixed in" - Unknown

This would be frustrating if the commercials weren't so entertaining. For some of us, it's the best part about the whole thing. (Other than party food, of course).

8. "I predict one of these two teams will win the Super Bowl." - Gilbert Gottfried

9. I appreciate the Super Bowl for uniting all Americans in our inability to read roman numerals." - Unknown

10. "You're more than welcome to watch the Super Bowl at my place while I drink wine in the other room." - Unknown

I'll be in here watching Netflix if you need me.