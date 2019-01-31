It's Super Bowl Sunday and your snack bar is ripe for the picking. But before it gets tackled by your team of friends, you might want to upload a picture of its ~organized beauty~ to Instagram. To compliment the picture the way buffalo sauce compliments wings are Super Bowl party Instagram captions. With quotes about nachos and the beauty of sports you're sure to score a social media touch down.

Whether you're a fan of football or just enjoy the snack situation during the season, it's likely that you'll be attending — if not hosting — a Super Bowl party. The big game is set for Sunday, Feb. 3. And The New England Patriots will join the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. No matter who you're hoping will win, we're all rooting for nachos.

Gather around the game and the commercials and the half time show entertainment surrounded by the best of game day snacking. There are plenty of Super Bowl recipes to make and you know they're ready for their Instagram close up. From showing off your snack bar to the Crock Pot Mac & Cheese to the Super Bowl commercial reaction faces, there's definitely going to be ~content~ to share. Make sure your caption matches!

"Sometimes you have to let other people win. We have to share. Sharing is caring." - Gisele Bundchen

"A trophy carries dust. Memories last forever." - Mary Lou Retton

"There's nothing more comfortable or leisurely than having a pair of Ugg slippers on in the house." - Tom Brady

"It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up." - Vince Lombardi

"The Super Bowl is really exciting. The parties are always fun. The whole thing is a big party." - Fran Drescher

"When cheese gets its picture taken, what does it say?" - George Carlin

"Good cheese needs good companions." - James Beard

"Wine and cheese are ageless companions, like aspirin and aches, or June and moon, or good people and noble ventures." - M.F.K. Fisher

"American football makes rugby look like a Tupperware party." - Sue Lawley

"Thanksgiving dinners take eighteen hours to prepare. They are consumed in twelve minutes. Half-times take twelve minutes. This is not coincidence." - Erma Bombeck

"Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe." - Gail Devers

"Sport strips away personality, letting the white bone of character shine through. Sport gives players an opportunity to know and test themselves." - Rita Mae Brown

"I asked my hairdresser what would look good on me. She says a Los Angeles Rams football helmet." - Phyllis Diller