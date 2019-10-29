10 Ultra-Creepy Netflix Original Movies You May Have Missed

The end of October may be just around the corner, but horror flicks never go out of season. Even better, there's always Netflix, which hosts solid horror offerings all year 'round. While some classic horror flicks have made their way to the streaming service — Train to Busan, Scream, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre among them — there are a multitude of Netflix original titles that are just as blood-soaked and full of screams. To that end, here's a selection of 10 creepy Netflix original movies you may have missed in your browsing.

The selections here really vary in terms of vibe, as they each offer different types of scares, ranging from gross-out body horror to fairy tale-like dark fantasy. Take, for instance, this year's The Perfection. It's very much a psychological horror film, one that imagines the frightening depths some people would go to in order to "win" a rivalry. But it does so by leaning heavily on gross, grisly imagery.

On the more "dark fantasy" end of the spectrum is Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil, which uses themes of folklore, devils, and religious fanaticism to tell a story of how far people are willing to go to save the people they love. Visually, it's gorgeous, and the entire film feels a bit like a Grimms' fairy tale, warning viewers about the risk entailed when you're trying to make deals with nefarious spirits and devils.

For these two freaky Netflix flicks and several more, keep on scrolling.

1. 'The Perfection' (2018) Netflix on YouTube Equal parts gross-out horror and tense mystery thriller, The Perfection tells the story of Charlotte (Williams), who, after dropping out of a prestigious music academy, is tasked with finding a new protégé for her former professor, Anton (Steven Weber). After sleeping with Charlotte, Elizabeth (Browning) comes down with a mysterious sickness, the symptoms of which include vomiting spiders and bugs crawling around under her arm. The story only delves deeper into twists and turns from there, as thoughts of revenge and jealousy between Charlotte and Elizabeth begin to slowly unravel to reveal a horrifying truth.

2. 'Gerald's Game' (2017) Netflix on YouTube Jessie (Carla Gugino) goes on a vacation to an isolated lake house with her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) to try to rekindle their relationship. During a particularly intense and uncomfortable role play foreplay session, Gerald handcuffs Jessie to the bed, locking her arms to the headboard. But shortly after, Gerald dies, leaving Jessie trapped with no easy way to escape. Soon, she's confronted by strange, frightening visions and memories, all while she's tormented by the voice of her dead husband. The movie is based on a Stephen King novel, so you can expect the same twisted psychological horror that forms the core of some of King's best stories.

3. 'The Ritual' (2017) Netflix on YouTube When a group of friends decide to take a shortcut through a strange forest during their hiking trip through Sweden, they run afoul of some forest-dwelling locals and their grisly rituals. The Ritual evokes Blair Witch-style vibes without the "found footage" style, painting a tense, paranoia-laced portrait of a group of friends working through their shared trauma and history to survive a supernatural threat.

4. 'Cargo' (2017) Netflix on YouTube Cargo isn't your typical zombie flick. Rather than focusing on a large group of strangers brought together by circumstance a la Dawn of the Dead or even Zombieland, Cargo zeroes in on Andy (Martin Freeman), a survivor of a zombie apocalypse who, after becoming infected himself, must find another group of survivors to take care of his infant daughter, Rosie.

5. 'Errementari: The Blacksmith And The Devil' (2017) Errementari Film on YouTube Set during the First Carlist War in Spain, Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil is a period horror film that borders on fantasy, evoking a style similar to Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth. It tells the story of a young girl, Usue (Uma Bracaglia), who unwittingly frees the demon (Eneko Sagardoy) that was being held captive by a blacksmith (Kandido Uranga).

6. 'The Babysitter' (2017) Zero Media on YouTube Horror-comedy The Babysitter centers on Cole (Judah Lewis) and his crush on his babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving). But after Cole learns that Bee might actually be part of a satanic cult, he finds that they'll stop at nothing to keep him quiet about their activities. It's a great slasher flick that's surprisingly funny in places and certainly worth a watch.

7. 'Eli' (2019) Netflix on YouTube Eli (Charlie Shotwell) is a boy who's lived his entire life in protective gear due to his severe allergic reactions to the outdoors. His parents, Rose (Kelly Reilly) and Paul (Max Martini) take him to a clean house facility for a mysterious treatment, where he meets Dr. Horn (Lili Taylor). Left alone, Eli experiences hauntings and sees supernatural phenomena, leaving him to wonder about the origins of the house and its proprietor.

8. 'Apostle' (2018) Netflix on YouTube Dan Stevens stars in this tale about Thomas Richardson (Stevens), whose sister, Jennifer (Elen Rhys), has been kidnapped by a mysterious cult. He sets out to a remote Welsh island to rescue her, posing as a convert, only to become embroiled in their bloody, horrific rituals. It's a movie that revels in dread from the get-go.

9. 'I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House' (2016) Netflix on YouTube Evoking the same kinds of chills that you might come to expect from a haunted house movie, I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House stars Ruth Wilson as Lily, a live-in nurse hired to take care of an elderly author, Iris Bloom (Paula Prentiss). As Lily learns of the house's sordid past, she finds herself beset by horrors and frights because of Iris' incredibly strong connection to the supernatural.