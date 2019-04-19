Keeping authentically kosher on Passover is a feat in and of itself, but keeping kosher and being vegan at the same time can be a serious struggle. Every time you head to the fridge you literally turn into the arithmetic filter, surrounded by variables, trying to figure out which combination of ingredients are OK to eat. The reality is that Passover is celebrated with some pretty specific and significant foods, each ingredient holds a different meaning and represents something that was traditionally eaten — most dishes include meat and eggs. So not a lot of recipes that are readily available are vegan. To make things easier, I've put together a list of vegan Passover 2019 recipes. While some of these dishes are totally traditional, others are just a slight variation as there are a lot of omitted ingredients we're working around here.

While it can be hard to mimic a totally authentic Passover dining experience when you're vegan, the main point of the holiday is to celebrate the emancipation of the Jewish people that were held as slaves. And if you think about it, a vegan diet is completely in-line with the concept of freeing innocent people and animals. So, spare the lives of animals and enjoy a vegan Passover seder with the help of these simple plant-based recipes.

Though you might still need to do a bit of math here, depending on what level of kosher you're committed to, as certain dishes might or might not work for you, I've included the ingredients so you make an informed decision before you get too far along in the cooking process.

Fresh Spring Asparagus Simple Vegan Blog This simple spring fresh appetizer is incredibly basic but very flavorful. All you need is asparagus, olive oil, salt, garlic and lemon. If you want to add some extra flavor you can sprinkle on some vegan cheese. Check out the recipe on Simple Vegan Blog.

Haroset Bites May I Have This Recipe Haroset is a Passover staple. It's basically a paste that's made out of spiced and chopped fruit and nuts, it's sweet, but served during dinner. This kosher recipe from May I Have The Recipe is super simple to follow The recipe includes dates, raisins, grape juice, almond meal, hazelnuts, walnuts, and cinnamon.

Apple Kugel May I Have This Recipe Kugel is a fan favorite on the Passover table, but the noodle dish is traditionally made with egg noodles that are not vegan. As a substitute, this dairy-free version of the traditional dish is a total win. Check out the recipe on May I Have The Recipe. Ingredients include: apple, plant-based vegan noodles, apple, vegan cream cheese, raisin, carrot, maple syrup, corn flakes, and seasonings to taste.

Homemade Matzo The Kitchn If you're not a fan of store bought matzo, or you can't find any that don't have eggs, you can make your own matzo at home. It's incredibly, easy, and fairly fool proof. All you'll need is flour and water. Check out this basic recipe on The Kitchn.

Vegan Mushroom Meat Pure Ella OK, so you're not going to be eating any brisket this Passover, but that doesn't mean you can enjoy a savory and filling dish that at least looks like meat. This mushroom and walnut paste will not only hit the spot, but look the part. Check out the recipe on Pure Ella. Ingredients include: sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, mushrooms, ground cumin, garlic, cayenne pepper, endive, and green onion.

Vegan Matzo Ball Soup By Chloe It's not Passover if there's not matzo ball soup. This dish is the heart of the seder table for many diners, so you better believe we found a great vegan recipe for you. Check out this easy and fresh recipe brought to you By Chloe. Ingredients include: veggies, veggie stock, potato starch, and vegan matzo meal.

Cauliflower Beet Dip May I Have This Recipe This dish is not only Passover friendly, but it's a fun and hearty alternative to the basic horseradish seder dish. The combination of cauliflower, beets and horseradish is sweet and filling and allows you to brighten other dishes by using it as a topping, too. Check out the simple fresh recipe on May I Have This Recipe.

Sweet Potato Shepard's Pie May I Have This Recipe The traditional creamy, cheesy, potato kugel is out of the cards for the vegan diner on Passover, but that doesn't mean you can't get a velvety potato dish in there somehow. Check out this recipe from May I Have This Recipe. Ingredients include: quinoa, cauliflower, chestnuts, almonds, mushrooms, onions, garlic and mashed sweet potatoes.

No Bake Chocolate Macaroons Oh She Glows Macaroons always find their way onto the dessert table after a Passover seder, but usually they're store bought and come with mystery ingredients. This at-home recipe is so simple, it's actually easier than running to the store. So improve your quality control and make these no bake chocolate vegan macaroons at home with this recipe by Oh She Glows. Ingredients include: banana, coconut oil, coconut flakes, maple syrup, cocoa powder, and chia seeds.