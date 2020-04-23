If you haven't tried working out in a onesie, there's never been a better time to get in the sporty mood than from the comfort of your own self-quarantined home. The workout onesie, or jumpsuit, is a magical help-you-move, no-bunching-or-fussing masterpiece — whether you throw on a T-shirt or hoodie over it or simply strut your stuff in the one-and-done outfit. It's also ideal for practically any kind of workout, whether it's a hot yoga class, a run, or a HIIT session.

Jumpsuits, a longtime favorite of ballerinas and gymnasts, are popping up in the collections of many activewear brands, which in recent years have expanded their offerings from basic sports bras and boring black leggings to more fashionable fare like colorful matching sets, exercise dresses, and more.

But not all workout onesies are created equal, and many promote style over function. (You know what I'm talking about: They're the ones that seem better suited for a night of dancing rather than sweating it out at spin class.) Instead, look for a jumpsuit that moves with your body, feels supportive but not too structured, and is made from quick-drying, sweat-wicking materials. From lightweight, breathable fabrics to adjustable straps, these 10 are a great start.

Free People Astro Onesie $78 | Free People This onesie is totally seamless, so you won't be bothered by any rolled fabric or zippers digging into your skin when you're contorting yourself into a difficult yoga posture or lying on your back doing crunches in a HIIT class.

Live The Process Corset Bodysuit $188 | Live the Process This unitard is structured and supportive without being bulky. Although the fabric is slightly thicker than other onesies, it's still light enough to exercise in without feeling stifled.

Outdoor Voices FreeForm Unitard $90 | Outdoor Voices Hi, meet the softest unitard you'll ever slip into. With its V neckline and supportive straps, you'll have proper ventilation and won't feel too covered up, without running the risk of a wardrobe malfunction.

Nike Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit $70 | Net-a-Porter Ideal for yoga, the tank silhouette ensures breathability and has the added bonus of a ribbed material to promote movement.

Ernest Leoty Ilona Stretch Bodysuit $345 | Net-a-Porter This structured bodysuit is one of the most fashion-forward of the bunch but still checks all the boxes when it comes to activewear. It's stretchy, machine washable, features adjustable straps, and has a waistline that sculpts and supports you during any workout.

Adidas 3-Stripes Bodysuit $85 | Adidas For the sportiest of unitard wearers, this brightly colored zip-front onesie is just as sporty in aesthetic as it is in function. It's also made from a compression fabric to ensure you feel supportive without being restricted.

The Upside Foxy Jumpsuit $159 | MyTheresa This bodysuit is ideal for hot yoga lovers, thanks to a soft, breathable "Matte Tech" material that's also moisture-wicking and quick-drying.

Beyond Yoga Elevation Capri Bodysuit $148 | Beyond Yoga A classic, no-frills unitard. With a low back and straps you can wear straight or crossed, this onesie's got something for every workout preference.

Carbon 38 Stretch Ruffled Back Jumpsuit $198 | Carbon38 This jumpsuit is performance in the front and style in the back: The high neck is supportive and ideal for running, jumping, and high-impact workouts, while the ruffle detail in the back adds some fashionable flair.