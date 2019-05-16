While Roe v. Wade guarantees Americans the right to an abortion, state legislatures across the country have been chipping away at that right with various bills aimed at restricting access to the procedure. Legal abortion has long been out of reach for many low-income people, and these state-level bills threaten to hinder access for even more women. With that in mind, there are abortion funds across the country to donate to, and in some cases, these contributions could be the difference between life and death for women in need.

While Alabama's near-complete ban on abortion after conception and Georgia's six-week ban that Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law last week are currently occupying all the headlines, there are other legislation either already signed into law, or bills making their way through the state legislatures that you'll need to keep your eye on.

For example, there are six-week bans pending in the state legislatures of Louisiana and Missouri, according to The New York Times, and it's entirely likely that they could pass. That, of course, is in addition to the six-week bans already on the books in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Ohio, as the Times reported. It's a scary time for many women in those states — but there are abortion funds operating in each one that help women get the reproductive care that they need.

Alabama As The Yellowhammer Fund reminded people in Alabama, abortions are still legal there (and in all 50 states, for that matter!) because none of these bans have gone into effect. Currently, The Yellowhammer Fund is the only one entirely dedicated to providing Alabama women with the financial support they need to get abortions, whether in state or somewhere else.

Kentucky Kentucky already has policies in place requiring women to get counseling and wait 24 hours before obtaining an abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, and it's also one of the states that's already passed a six-week ban. For Kentucky women having trouble accessing an abortion, there are two funds set up to help: A Fund and Kentucky Health Justice Network.

Louisiana While Louisiana has yet to pass the six-week abortion ban currently making its way through the state legislature, as the AP reported, there are still women there who need help getting access to services at the limited number of clinics in the state. The New Orleans Abortion Fund is there to provide them with help to do exactly that.

Mississippi Mississippi, according to the Guttmacher Institute, has a trigger law on the books that would immediately ban abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe. The sole abortion fund in the state is the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund, and it is always in need of financial support.

Missouri For women struggling to pay for an abortion in Missouri, Gateway Women's Access Fund is one of the funding organizations that can help them out, and the only one based solely in Missouri.

Ohio Ohio beat Georgia to the punch on passing a six-week abortion ban bill into law, but Women Have Options Ohio-based abortion fund is there to help women get the reproductive health care they need, no matter what is standing in the way.

Regional Funds In addition to the state-specific funds, there are also bigger, regional funds who need your support to help women across a greater area. Access Reproductive Care - Southeast serves women in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and it's the only abortion fund serving Georgia. For women across the Midwest, there's the Chicago Abortion Fund.