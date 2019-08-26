11 Apps That Will Make Long-Distance Couples Feel Like They're Closer Together

Those who shun long distance relationships have not known the power of true love. Or maybe they live under a rock during our modern digital days. If you're looking to stay connected in a relationship that is separated by states or oceans, I have some good news. There is a slew of apps every long distance couple should use. And while I can neither report on any technological developments nor offer you a lesson on the science of time warps, I can point you in the direction of phone apps that will make your beloved seem at least a little closer.

Sometimes being two towns over seems like it could justify use of those light up relationship-censor pillow inventions that makes it seem like your lover is spooning you when they physically can't. My college boyfriend lived off a different subway line than me and though we resided in the same borough of New York City, when we occupied our separate abodes I would spend that time penning love letters to him like he was oceans away. There is an answer to these short or long distance relationships.

Thanks to technology we can make a point to see them and date via the camera. "Long-distance can work, but it's best to figure out ways to see one another in real life. If too much time goes by without seeing one another in the flesh, it can definitely harm the relationship. It's tough. So make it a priority to see one other every few weeks or so, if possible," matchmaker and dating coach Karenna Alexander tells Bustle. "The best thing I say for long distance couples is to have FaceTime or Skype dates. That way you can see one another, it's like a date, only not in real life. It will keep the connection strong," Alexander continues. Thankfully there are multiple apps to use in a relationship to shorten the distance while you wait for the next reunion.

Love is intense and having your person far from your embrace is hard on the heart. Thankfully our phones are like the most advanced walkie-talkies that keep lovers connected around the world so true love can persevere.

Couple

Dubbed as the "App for Two" Couple allows long distant lovers to contribute to the same, private timeline. Features include a shared calendar so that you two can digitally circle your reunion date with a splash of heart-eye emojis. "Nurturing the emotional connection in a long-distance relationship is crucial for you and your partner. It must be reciprocal and each one of you needs to demonstrate that your love can grow even with the miles that separate you," dating and relationship coach, Fran Greene LCSW tells Bustle. Couple is a creative way to help your long distance love grow, thanks to all the features.

In addition to sharing a calendar, you can also ~feel the touch~ of your loved one with Thumbkiss. Sketching in real time together in the Live Sketch feature is another exciting way to feel close when you can't physically hold hands.

Between

Make the countdown official for when your boo flies to your city to see you with a celebratory tracking calendar that will store all those special dates you look forward to. With Between there are a lot of ways to fill the space ~between~ you two. The app creates a private channel for couples to store their favorite memories, allows them to design their chat space with sweet stickers. When you're miles and miles from a kiss, this app can make things seem more intimate and involved than a phone call.

Rabbit

Got a favorite show you always made time to cuddle up on the couch to enjoy? And watching without them somehow feels wrong? Well, cocoon yourself in your favorite pile of blankets and open the Rabbit app. Your loved one can join you as the app synchs whatever your watching so you can watch together miles apart without spoilers. Sounds much better than when you'd have to call each other and say, "okay press play in 1 ... 2 ... 3 ... NOW!"

Without

The cool thing about Without is that it totally gets your longing while also respecting that you are two busy people operating in a chaotic world. And, according to Greene, it's very important to let your partner know that you miss them. "Tell each other that you miss them. It is so important to let each other know that you truly miss being with them in person. At the same time, it is equally important to reassure your partner that you understand why you have to be separated at this time," Greene explains to Bustle.

That's why the single tap selfie-notes is so great. Remind your lover that you're thinking about them throughout the havoc of your day's schedule with surprise sweet nothings and picture. When you're missing their face, open Without, swoon at their latest message and go about your day.

WhatsApp

I have witnessed long distance relationships make it to marriage by way of WhatsApp. This staple app allows for calls, messaging, and leaving voice recordings. These simple features make it the choice way of communication when you're in New York and your soulmate is in Tel Aviv.

TouchNote

Get all romantic and old fashioned with TouchNote. The app turns your personal pictures into postcards and sends them to your loved one with a personal message so that you have something other than texts to show your grandchildren one day. Greene tells Bustle that a good way to sustain a long-distance relationship is by engaging in "random acts of caring." She suggests sending a gift in the mail and even "mail a card that expresses how much you care." Good thing TouchNote works to make that happen!

1800Flowers

Who doesn't enjoy a surprise flower delivery? 1800Flowers figures that ~someone~ you know might be interested in displaying a bouquet of flowers on their desk. Just pick your bae's favorite flower and tap your phone screen to make a delivery. All of this can be handled between checking emails. It's. That. Simple. To. Make. Someone's. Day.

LokLok

If you're an Android user and you're in a long distance relationship, you have to get LokLok. The creative app allows lovers to send messages using sketches created on your lock screen. When they open their phone your sweet doodle will appear which you can rest assured ~drew~ a beaming smile across their face.

HeyTell

HeyTell gets that sometimes you just want to hear the angelic voice of your beloved. And that sometimes you have so much to say your thumbs can't keep up with your thoughts. This is perfect for when you can't get to the phone.

We-Connect

Sometimes you need intimacy-intimacy and that doesn't help when your partner is 4,000 miles from your bedroom. We-Connect gets that sexual frustration and works to keep things sexy beyond FaceTime and phone calls and dirty texts with ~vibrations~. Once you're both connected to the app, your lover can control the vibrations you're enjoying and you two can feel a little closer than you actually are.

Journey

This is for you. Sadness can substantially affect your heart when your loved one is so far away, all of the time. It's important to stay on top of your mental health when the distance begins to weigh on you. Keeping a journal with the Journey app is a way to keep track of what you're grateful for, remind yourself of how bad-ass and independent you are as well as offer a space to vent those feelings when you need to air out frustration. Focusing on your own well-being is a way to make your relationship sustainable when you're faced with challenges. Such as, distance.

Thankfully, we have technology to help us stay connected.