Skincare costs a bomb. Every few weeks, a new product is touted as the thing that will leave you glowing. When that wonder cream doesn't quite live up to its promises, you simply get sucked into buying more. But supermarkets are now muscling into the luxury market. And personally, Asda's skincare products are among my favourites.

The chain introduced the nspa beauty range to its stores a few years ago, and has been busy creating impressive new collections ever since. Beauty Rituals, one of the brand's most popular ranges, prides itself on letting you create an entire skincare routine with just three products. Then there's the Expert collection, which focuses on anti-ageing and firming techniques, oh, and the Sacred Spa range, which lets you recreate all the relaxation of a spa in your very own home. Then, finally, there's the Fruit Extracts selection, which boasts plenty of vitamins to leave your skin feeling as nourished as can be.

But in addition to great products, nspa prides itself on its ethical policies. It has a strict anti-cruelty stance and is completely against animal testing. The brand also ensures that none of its products (including the raw ingredients) ever come into contact with animals.

Plenty of people are already fans of the supermarket skincare range. With comparisons to expensive brands like Clarins and Liz Earle, it's easy to understand why. Most of the products are also under a tenner, making them well worth a try.

Here are some of the best Asda skincare products to get acquainted with this summer.

1 Facial Cleansing Brush nspa nspa Expert Facial Cleansing Brush £15 Asda This facial cleansing brush gently rotates to remove make-up and rid the skin of pollutants as well as other impurities. It has two settings, allowing you to use whichever speed works best for your skin.

2 Hot Cloth Polish nspa nspa Hot Cloth Polish £7 Asda Said to rival Liz Earle's famous Hot Cloth Cleanser, nspa's version contains a mixture of almond, ginseng, and cocoa butter to fully cleanse skin. It also comes with a muslin cloth to give that final polish.

3 Mud Mask nspa nspa Skin Glow Mud Mask £7 Asda I love a good mud mask and this formula combines both kaolin clay and charcoal to draw out any nasties lurking in your skin. Plus it's said to be great for sensitive skin types.

4 Facial Oil nspa nspa Nourishing Facial Oil £7 Asda In this hot weather, your skin can tend to dry out pretty quickly, making some kind of facial oil even more advantageous. This nspa oil is filled to the brim with argan oil which works to replenish skin and give it that Insta-worthy glow.

5 Facial Mist nspa nspa Pure Hydration Facial Mist £4 Asda Another heatwave necessity, one spritz of this mist will keep your skin hydrated and looking its best all day.

6 Sea Minerals Scrub nspa nspa Sacred Spa Invigorating Sea Minerals Salt & Oil Scrub £4 Asda Dry skin doesn't just occur on your face. You've probably noticed some scaliness on various parts of your body. A quick scrub with this sea-inspired product and your skin will be back to its normal soft self.

7 Overnight Mask nspa nspa Pure Hydration Overnight Mask £5 Asda Skin needs a lot of hydrating right about now. An overnight mask is the perfect way to boost your complexion while you sleep.

8 Rejuvenating Cream nspa nspa Expert Daily Rejuvenate Cream SPF 30 £10 Asda A moisturiser that includes sun protection is an absolute must in summer. (But don't forget to stick some extra sunscreen on top.) This nspa cream also claims to reduce fine lines and wrinkles (if you have any) and leaves skin looking smooth and radiant.