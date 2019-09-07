Bustle

11 AW19 Pieces That Come Complete With Pockets You Can *Actually* Use

By Lauren Sharkey
Navabi, Zara, Boden

Your online shopping haul arrives. You excitedly rip open the bag and hurriedly throw on your new season purchases. And then you groan. Because, once again, those trousers that would have made the perfect workplace look have been designed with fake pockets. Imaginary, useless pockets. Enough is enough. Women want real pockets and they want them now. Thankfully, some brands are listening. Below is a rundown of the best autumn fashion complete with practical pockets. Hallelujah.

Plus size fashion brand Navabi has been one of the most helpful retailers around. It has launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign demanding proper pockets and has even designed a pocket-specific site section full of gorgeous, functional clothes.

Pocket-related complaints may sound like a joke, but dedicating one hand to holding a bag until the end of time is most certainly not. Imagine not having to lug around a tote every time you need to go to the toilet. Imagine being able to fit your phone in your pocket without worrying that it'll fall and smash.

These feelings aren't a figment of female imaginations. Data site The Pudding measured the pockets on 80 pairs of jeans designed for men and women. Unsurprisingly, they found that women's jean pockets were, on average, 48 percent shorter and 6.5 percent narrower than the male version.

But it wasn't always this way. As far back as the 17th century, women had huge pockets, reports Vox. "In fact, in the 18th century, women had much more pocket space than men," fashion historian Katy Werlin told The Debrief.

Let's bring that universe back. In the meantime, here's a few pieces to get you in the functional mindset.

1. The Everyday Dress

Violeta by Mango Cotton Tie-Waist Shirt Dress
£56
|
Navabi
Ideal for work or weekends, this simple shirt dress comes with pockets big enough to fit all your essentials. Available in UK size 14 to 22.

2. The Celeb-Approved Look

Denim Shirt Midi Dress
£49.50
|
Marks & Spencer
The pockets on this Western-type dress are nicely demonstrated by none other than Holly Willoughby. Available in UK size 6 to 24.

3. The Evening Jumpsuit

Clarissa Jumpsuit
£140
|
Boden
An elegant look for any autumnal shindigs, this jumpsuit features hidden pockets so you can stash lipsticks, cards, and your phone. Available in UK size 6 to 18 and a special petite fit.

4. The Cool & Casual Jumper

Collusion Unisex Cropped Sweatshirt
£15
|
ASOS
Wearing this vibrant sweatshirt means you won't have to worry about pockets down below. Handy, right? Available in UK size 4 to 18.

5. The Relaxed Coat

Colour Pocket Coat
£120
|
Lazy Oaf
This one-of-a-kind coat certainly has no shortage of pockets. It's the best way to tell the rest of the fashion industry to buck their ideas up. Available in UK size 6 to 20.

6. The Ultimate Skirt

Plus Chunky Cord Pocket Front Mini Skirt
£20
£16
|
Boohoo
When you don't want to carry a bag to the office loo, this cosy cord skirt will secure any essential items. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

7. The Floaty Dress

Monsoon Curve Dolly Check Dress
£60
|
Curvissa
Autumn may be here, but you don't have to completely let go of your summer style. Combine a summery check with an autumnal silhouette in this casual longline dress. The deep pockets are a practical bonus. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

8. The Comfy Boilersuit

Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55
|
Topshop
Slip into this effortless boilersuit any day of the week and reap the benefits of multiple pockets. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

9. The Sophisticated Coat

Coat With Patch Pockets
£129
|
Zara
Even coats can skimp on the pocket front. But this wrap style will keep hands warm all day and night. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

10. The Cosy Trousers

Straight Textured Trousers
£69.99
|
Mango
Pair these sleek trousers with cowboy boots for the ultimate retro vibe. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

11. The Practical Jeans

Tapered Leg Jeans
£69
|
Cos
Designed in a range of shades, these loose, ankle-length jeans are ideal for relaxing. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

Bring on the faux pocket ban.