Some travelers often put a lot of effort and thought into picking out their luggage, but neglect to put the same consideration into choosing their carry-on bags. While of course luggage is a bigger investment, a quality carry-on can not only be the difference between missing a flight and catching a flight, but they can also ensure your valuables stay safe throughout your whole journey. And while there are a lot of great carry-on bags that are perfectly sized to fit in most standard airplane cabins' overhead compartments, space for your bag in the overhead compartment isn't always guaranteed, especially on full flights — so it's smart to have a solid, trustworthy carry-on bag that can fit under the seat in front of you during plane travel. These carry-on travel backpacks fulfill that requirement, and will keep you organized and safe during your trip as well.

A fashion-forward bag might fit under the seat in front of you just fine, but if it's not designed with travel and organization in mind, it could also leave you scrounging for a passport or boarding pass at security when you should be relaxing at the gate. Additionally, if you'll be wearing your backpack a lot during your travels, you'll need to ensure it's well-designed: uneven weight distribution can cause back and neck soreness that can lead to migraines. Having a carry-on that was designed by frequent fliers makes all the difference.

From convertible backpacks to collapsable backpacks to indestructible backpacks to every high-tech, über-organized backpack in between, these are the bags that are going to enrich your travel experience, and allow you to feel put together, organized, and ready for any and all unforeseen adventures ahead.

The Collapsable Bag

This is a really simple bag with only a few compartments and not too much storage. This is the kind of bag you want to travel with if you only have a few carry-on items, as you can roll it up and tuck it into a bigger bag when you're done with it. Alternatively, you can keep this rolled up in your daily purse while out and about traveling, in case you buy anything on the go and need extra storage.

The Unstoppable Waterproof Bag

If you find yourself wading through a river at any point on your trip, this is the bag that you're going to want on your shoulders. It's 100 percent waterproof, it's durable beyond any wear and tear you can apply to it, and it's comfortable to wear on long hauls. Though it doesn't have many pockets or compartments it is large enough to fit all of your carry-on belongings.

The Big Trendy Bag

This cute bag comes in so many different colors and patterns, you can easily find a combo that fits your personal style, which might make you more excited about using it. You'll easily be able to fit all of your personal travel items in this bag, but you'll probably want to use it for every day work commutes, too.

The Little Chic Bag

This affordable yet chic little bag isn't going to fit a weekend's worth of clothes, but it will fit some personal items and will work great as an everyday bag in lieu of a purse.

The Convertible Bag

This über cute, beachy oversized tote converts in to a backpack so you can rely on it for your travel needs, and your day-to-day vacation needs, too. This chic bamboo handle helps to dress it up and make it look cuter than your average travel bag.

The Frequent Flyer Bag

If you spend a lot of time running through the airport, you're going to love this backpack that was literally made for breezy travel. With tons of easy to reach safe compartments for your important documents and a built in attachment that allows you to connect it to your luggage for easy maneuvering, every detail was made with simple travel in mind.

The Easy Access Bag

If you're traveling with kids or pets, this bag that zips down is going to make your life a lot easier. When you're carrying other people's things, you never know what you're going to need, and when. With the ability to open up this bag without emptying it out, you'll be able to access all of your belongings without screwing up your organizational system.

The Eye Catcher Bag

If you're traveling with friends or family, this backpack will serve a double purpose of not only keeping your personal items safe and organized, but will allow others to keep track of you. Aka, you'll never get lost in a crowd with a neon color blast bag. They're eye-catching AF and they're a style and pattern for literally every taste imaginable.

The Day To Night Bag

This affordable bag has a strong duality — it can work as business casual or chic night out and it's all a matter of which strap you wear it by. If you don't want to bring a purse in addition to your carry-on, this convertible bag will take care of both jobs.

The Plush Bag

This soft bag comes with a keen organizational system, but it's plush enough to use it as a pillow. It might look small and friendly, but it can fit quite a lot inside. It's one of those bags that has a place for every imaginable thing, so once you get used to the system, this bag will your trusty travel sidekick...and pillow.

The Efficiency Bag

This bag was designed with versatility in mind. You can use it as an everyday briefcase, you can use it as your special travel bag, or you can do both. Thanks to an intuitive system of zippers and pockets, you can fit all of your work items and all of your carry-on needs into one, comfortable to wear backpack.