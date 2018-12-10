When it comes to best friend gifts, you either know exactly what to get months in advance, or you're stressing out until the very last minute. Your best friend is perhaps the one person in your life whose gift you do not want to mess up. It's not just about saying "happy holidays," it's also about saying "thank you for being my best friend" — so there's a lot of pressure to say it well. Because the stakes are high, I suggest getting useful gifts for your best friend. Ensuring that the gift you chose can perform some function or fill some need will allow you to feel confident at your gift exchange.

To help calm your holiday jitters, I've put together a list of gifts that anyone would be happy to have — but not in an impersonal way. There's a fine line between the kind of gift you can regift and the kind of gift that you know will hit the spot for a lot of people. There's no better way to show your bestie you love her than by getting her a gift she can use right away and be excited about. Save the craft kits and value sock packs for family members — get your bestie something she can shred open and dive into. Here are gifts that your bestie will actually want to use ASAP:

An Un-Killable Plant Kit

Chef'n Self-Watering Herb Planter $38 Anthropologie This ceramic planter has a built-in watering system, so once your plant your herbs of choice and water them once, you can relax and trust that the planter will properly distribute to water. You'll never kill a plant by over or under watering it again. Buy on Anthropologie

Epic Party Shoes

Big Cat Loafers $145 Rothy's Every girl needs a pair of leopard flats in her wardrobe. Your bestie will by psyched to wear these to a holiday party and spice up her look with a comfy but wild shoe. Buy on Rothy's

A Spa Set For Mamas

The Beauty For Beauty Tote $298 Hatch This adorable straw bag comes packed with spa gifts for your pregnant bestie. From belly masks, to nipple cream and baby-safe aroma therapy, there are tons of goodies to get into with this gift set. Buy on Hatch

Sweatpants For The Gods

A DIY La Croix System

A Portable Battery

Lipstick Portable Battery $22 Ish It looks like a lipstick case, it's as small as a lipstick case, but it's secretly a phone charger — perfect for the bestie who is always in low battery mode. Buy on Ish

Some Chill Vibes

A Multi-Purpose Board

The Ultimate BFF Gift

A Studio Quality Light-Up Phone Case

A Spa Hair Treatment