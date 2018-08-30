For many people, saying "I love you" for the first time is a huge relationship milestone. Saying it might be something that comes easy to you or it might be something you struggle with, but either way, it's always significant. It doesn't have to come with flowers or fireworks — just the fact that it happens at all feels big.

“There is no perfect time or place,” Toni Coleman, LCSW, CMC, Consum-mate, psychotherapist, relationship coach, and divorce mediator, tells Bustle. “The right time won’t happen because your partner is in a good mood or you are enjoying something special together. It will be the right time because you are both feeling something special for the other, and your connection is undeniable. Usually, that first ‘I love you’ just happens, often when people least expect it.”

And when it happens, it can feel like a huge shift in your relationship. Maybe you're on cloud nine, maybe you're feeling a little freaked out and scared — and maybe you're feeling a little of both. In any case, it's completely normal to feel a little overwhelmed after the first "I love you".

Whether you want to shout it out to the whole world or just let it sit with you for a minute, there's some music therapy out there to suit your needs. So here are 11 of the best playlists for after you say "I love you" for the first time, because it's a pretty big deal.

1 When You're Feeling Cheesy This list is full of some of the latest chart-toppers, from Sam Smith to One Direction. It kicks off with "Love You Like A Love Song", which seems perfect for this occasion.

2 When You're Just Loving Love These 100 songs are all about love, from "No Love Like Yours" to "Slave To Love". If you want to soak up that being in love feeling, this list has it all.

3 When You're Feeling That Summer Romance Summer lovin' is something special, so this upbeat summer playlists perfectly encapsulates that whimsical feeling of a summer romance.

4 When You Want To Dance It Out Nobody does love songs like the Motown crew. Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called To Say I Love You" and The Jackson 5's "ABC" should have you dancing around the kitchen in no time.

5 When You Want To Sing It Out The 70s, full of breathy love anthems, is the perfect decade for belting out how you're feeling — even if you want to keep that belting limited to the shower only.

6 When It Feels Like The Start Of Something Great A playlist dedicated to being on the brink of something amazing, this mix will have you celebrating the great places that this relationship is heading toward.

7 When It's All Happening So Fast Even though it can be an amazing feeling, you may feel a little freaked when you say "I love you" for the first time. This playlist nails that "it's all happening a little fast" vibe, while reminding you that it will be OK.

8 When It Speaks To Your Inner Geek Broadway love songs. I'm just going to leave this here — no judgement.

9 When They're Your Best Friend A sweet playlist, with feel-good hits like "I'm Yours" form Jason Mraz, it's perfect for when your partner also feels like your best friend.

10 When It Feels Like Your First Love Nothing like the start of a new romance to make you feel like a kid again — and these 90s love songs will take you back.