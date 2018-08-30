11 Best Playlists To Listen To After You Say "I Love You" To Your Partner For The First Time
For many people, saying "I love you" for the first time is a huge relationship milestone. Saying it might be something that comes easy to you or it might be something you struggle with, but either way, it's always significant. It doesn't have to come with flowers or fireworks — just the fact that it happens at all feels big.
“There is no perfect time or place,” Toni Coleman, LCSW, CMC, Consum-mate, psychotherapist, relationship coach, and divorce mediator, tells Bustle. “The right time won’t happen because your partner is in a good mood or you are enjoying something special together. It will be the right time because you are both feeling something special for the other, and your connection is undeniable. Usually, that first ‘I love you’ just happens, often when people least expect it.”
And when it happens, it can feel like a huge shift in your relationship. Maybe you're on cloud nine, maybe you're feeling a little freaked out and scared — and maybe you're feeling a little of both. In any case, it's completely normal to feel a little overwhelmed after the first "I love you".
Whether you want to shout it out to the whole world or just let it sit with you for a minute, there's some music therapy out there to suit your needs. So here are 11 of the best playlists for after you say "I love you" for the first time, because it's a pretty big deal.
1When You're Feeling Cheesy
This list is full of some of the latest chart-toppers, from Sam Smith to One Direction. It kicks off with "Love You Like A Love Song", which seems perfect for this occasion.
2When You're Just Loving Love
These 100 songs are all about love, from "No Love Like Yours" to "Slave To Love". If you want to soak up that being in love feeling, this list has it all.
3When You're Feeling That Summer Romance
Summer lovin' is something special, so this upbeat summer playlists perfectly encapsulates that whimsical feeling of a summer romance.
4When You Want To Dance It Out
Nobody does love songs like the Motown crew. Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called To Say I Love You" and The Jackson 5's "ABC" should have you dancing around the kitchen in no time.
5When You Want To Sing It Out
The 70s, full of breathy love anthems, is the perfect decade for belting out how you're feeling — even if you want to keep that belting limited to the shower only.
6When It Feels Like The Start Of Something Great
A playlist dedicated to being on the brink of something amazing, this mix will have you celebrating the great places that this relationship is heading toward.
7When It's All Happening So Fast
Even though it can be an amazing feeling, you may feel a little freaked when you say "I love you" for the first time. This playlist nails that "it's all happening a little fast" vibe, while reminding you that it will be OK.
8When It Speaks To Your Inner Geek
Broadway love songs. I'm just going to leave this here — no judgement.
9When They're Your Best Friend
A sweet playlist, with feel-good hits like "I'm Yours" form Jason Mraz, it's perfect for when your partner also feels like your best friend.
10When It Feels Like Your First Love
Nothing like the start of a new romance to make you feel like a kid again — and these 90s love songs will take you back.
11When You're Feeling Groovy
Finally, a little cheesy mix of happy songs for when you're just feeling giddy. Sam Cooke, Van Morrison, The Temptations — so many greats to help serenade you and help you celebrate that lovely feeling of being in love.
Saying "I love you" for the first time can totally transform a relationship, so it's normal to want to celebrate it a little. These uplifting, soulful, and peppy playlists nail that "in love" euphoria, so take a break and really enjoy them.