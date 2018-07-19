"I love you" are three very small words that hold a lot of meaning. It's something you should be telling your partner everyday, or at least as often as you can. If you're looking for new ways to say "I love you" without using those three small words, writers from greeting card company, American Greetings, have some great ideas for you to use.

Whether you say it out loud or send it through text, the perfect "I love you" message should come straight from the heart.

"You might be thinking that sounds a little cliché, but it is true," Greg Vovos, In-House Senior Writer at American Greetings tells Bustle. "More than anything, your romantic partner wants to know how you truly feel about them. So the more authentic your message, the better. No pressure, right?"

If you've been with someone for a while, the words "I love you" should come out fairly easy. After all, you've probably said it hundreds of times before. Some people may not even use words, but show their love through actions. But if you've ever actually took the time to sit down and write out the perfect heartfelt love letter or message to your significant other, it can be quite the challenge. Fortunately, Vovos says it's really not as hard as you would think.

So if you're looking for new ways to say "I love you," here are some ideas for you straight from American Greetings card writers.

1 "Our Lives May Be Hectic, But I'm Never Too Busy To Think About You" Ashley Batz/Bustle Nowadays it seems like everyone is busy. As Wendy Bomers, Freelance Writer with American Greetings, tells Bustle, one of the best things you can do in your "I love you" message is to keep it real. "Your message should sound like you — your voice, your style," Bomers says. "That’s who your partner fell in love with and it will make your words mean more." This is the perfect thing to say if things have been busy and you haven't been able to spend a ton of time together. "Embracing the imperfections of life is part of keeping it real," she says. "But this message also focuses on the positives and will leave them smiling."

2 "I Don't Ever Want To Imagine My Life Without You" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle One thing to keep in mind when you're thinking up a perfect way to say "I love you" to your partner is to keep it about them. "This is your chance to make them blush, smile, or say, 'Aww, I love you for writing that,'" Vovos says. If you truly see a future with the person you're with, this is the perfect thing to say. "If you mean it, the other person will probably feel it too," Vovos says. "There’s an implied long-term partnership with this."

3 "You're My Kind Of Weirdo" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle It's always fun to embrace each other's weird side. "And sometimes you just want to celebrate finding your perfectly imperfect match," Bomers says. This, or a variation of it, is great way to share your affection if you and your partner aren't the mushy and cheesy type.

4 "I Still Get Excited When I See Your Name Pop Up On My Phone" Ashley Batz/Bustle Bomers says there’s a place for incorporating technology into love messages, especially in the early stages of your relationship. "Love notes don’t always have to be serious," she says. This kind of message can surprise your partner in the sweetest way, especially if you're looking to infuse a little more romance into your relationship. Overall, when it comes to crafting the perfect "I love you" message, Bomers says, "The sky’s the limit here."

5 "I Want To Make You As Happy As You Make Me" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle For the most part, everyone likes knowing that the person they're with is happy in their relationship. It's even better to know that your partner appreciates that effort you put into it, and wants to reciprocate that. As Vovos says, this type of message is "a promise to return the love that your partner gives you." It also shows that you two have a healthy and well-balanced dynamic.

6 "I Only Thought Of You Once Today — For Like, 12 Hours" Ashley Batz/Bustle "Research shows that the happiest couples are those who take time to share non-stress communication at some point every day," Bomers says. "Just the fact that you’re taking the time to write something nice says even more than the words themselves." According to her, this is a cute way to let someone know you're thinking of them without getting too sappy. The conversational tone also gives the message a "for real" feel.

7 "I Hope Your Day Is As Awesome As Your Smile" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle A light, playful approach is great for early-stage love messages, Bomers says. In general, it's always nice to wish someone a great day, but throwing in a sexy or sweet compliment will "seal the deal." As a bonus, you can even use this phrase as part of your morning ritual before you leave for work. You can tailor it to whatever you love most about your partner or whatever you feel like highlighting that day.