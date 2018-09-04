After a breakup or a longtime being single, knowing when you're ready to start dating again isn't always easy. Some people bounce back right away — while others can spend months mourning a lost relationship or just learning to be happy on their own before they're ready to date. How do you know when it's time to get back out there? Well, the answer might be simpler than you think.

"The biggest sign that you’re ready to date again is your desire to date again," Brooke Bergman, relationship and dating coach, tells Bustle. "It usually means you’re feeling brave enough to risk being brokenhearted. It’s normal to feel ready one day and not ready the next. I usually tell people not to give in to the fear. Sometimes we need to lean into the fear instead of allowing it to dictate the direction of our lives."

If you feel like you want to get started dating again, then go for it. Even if you're a but nervous about it, that desire is telling you something. And if you need a little help getting yourself pumped to get out there on the dating scene, there are lots of amazing playlists out there to help get you feeling ready. Whether you're getting ready for a first date, a night with your friends, or you're just sitting in your PJs wanting to sign up for Tinder, here are some playlists to help you feel like you can take on the world — or at the very least, a first date.

1 When You're So Proud Eighty-three glorious songs about you taking charge — from Dua Lipa to RuPaul to Britney, b*tch.

2 When You're Ready For Love This is a great mix of genres, from Metallica to Drake, to help you remember why being in love can be so much fun in the first place.

3 When You're Not Going To Settle Sometimes, when you're getting back out on the dating scene, it's important to remember that you don't need to find someone immediately. This playlist, called "Don't Settle", definitely sends the right message.

4 When You See The Possibilities If you're starting to see the brighter side of relationships again, it can feel like love is everywhere. This playlist is a little cheesy, but it manages to hit the right note if you're feeling carried away.

5 When You're Finally Over Them "Better Than Your Ex And Better Than Your Next"? Yes, please. This playlist reminds you who is number one.

6 When You're Feeling Groovy This playlist has 100 songs all dedicated to that early feeling of falling in love. It's perfect for when you're starting to feel ready to do it all over again.

7 When Tonight's The Night Get ready for a night out with your friends and this playlist. You'll be dancing, laughing, and ready to own the night in no time.

8 When You're A Survivor No matter what you've been through before, this playlist is a good reminder that you've gotten through it all — and that you're not going to be held back.

9 When It's Time To Dance It Out Have a one-woman dance party to these upbeat hits — or invite your friends round to get in the mood.

10 When The Romance Is Blooming These classic love songs will have you lapping up the romantic possibilities. Let everyone from Natalie Cole to Etta James serenade you with these standards that celebrate a simple kind of love.