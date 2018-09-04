11 Best Playlists To Listen To When You're Ready To Start Dating Again
After a breakup or a longtime being single, knowing when you're ready to start dating again isn't always easy. Some people bounce back right away — while others can spend months mourning a lost relationship or just learning to be happy on their own before they're ready to date. How do you know when it's time to get back out there? Well, the answer might be simpler than you think.
"The biggest sign that you’re ready to date again is your desire to date again," Brooke Bergman, relationship and dating coach, tells Bustle. "It usually means you’re feeling brave enough to risk being brokenhearted. It’s normal to feel ready one day and not ready the next. I usually tell people not to give in to the fear. Sometimes we need to lean into the fear instead of allowing it to dictate the direction of our lives."
If you feel like you want to get started dating again, then go for it. Even if you're a but nervous about it, that desire is telling you something. And if you need a little help getting yourself pumped to get out there on the dating scene, there are lots of amazing playlists out there to help get you feeling ready. Whether you're getting ready for a first date, a night with your friends, or you're just sitting in your PJs wanting to sign up for Tinder, here are some playlists to help you feel like you can take on the world — or at the very least, a first date.
1When You're So Proud
Eighty-three glorious songs about you taking charge — from Dua Lipa to RuPaul to Britney, b*tch.
2When You're Ready For Love
This is a great mix of genres, from Metallica to Drake, to help you remember why being in love can be so much fun in the first place.
3When You're Not Going To Settle
Sometimes, when you're getting back out on the dating scene, it's important to remember that you don't need to find someone immediately. This playlist, called "Don't Settle", definitely sends the right message.
4When You See The Possibilities
If you're starting to see the brighter side of relationships again, it can feel like love is everywhere. This playlist is a little cheesy, but it manages to hit the right note if you're feeling carried away.
5When You're Finally Over Them
"Better Than Your Ex And Better Than Your Next"? Yes, please. This playlist reminds you who is number one.
6When You're Feeling Groovy
This playlist has 100 songs all dedicated to that early feeling of falling in love. It's perfect for when you're starting to feel ready to do it all over again.
7When Tonight's The Night
Get ready for a night out with your friends and this playlist. You'll be dancing, laughing, and ready to own the night in no time.
8When You're A Survivor
No matter what you've been through before, this playlist is a good reminder that you've gotten through it all — and that you're not going to be held back.
9When It's Time To Dance It Out
Have a one-woman dance party to these upbeat hits — or invite your friends round to get in the mood.
10When The Romance Is Blooming
These classic love songs will have you lapping up the romantic possibilities. Let everyone from Natalie Cole to Etta James serenade you with these standards that celebrate a simple kind of love.
11When You Need To Be Impressed
Finally, a reminder that you don't need to find anyone to be happy. This "That Don't Impress Me Much" playlist will tell you to have your fun, but not to settle.
Finally getting back on the dating scene can feel like a big leap — but it can also be a lot of fun. Let these playlists help you enjoy it.