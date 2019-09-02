Aside from actual Christmas presents, advent calendars are the true joy of the festive season. But if you're trying to avoid sweet treats, you don't have to miss out. Instead, opt for a truly impressive beauty advent calendar in 2019. Not only are these calendars the best way to try out new brands, they're also great for stocking up your travel bag. And this year could be the best year for them yet.

A number of brands have already announced their beauty advent calendar launches. Some will set you back a couple of hundred pounds, but others are much more affordable. Big department stores like Harrods, Liberty London, and Fortnum & Mason are each selling one along with independent brands like Molton Brown and Soap & Glory.

A top tip when buying these calendars? Get there quick because once they're gone, they're gone. Beauty advent calendars are notorious for selling out incredibly quickly. And although some brands have invested in higher stock numbers this time round, not getting your hands on one is still a likely scenario.

Below, you'll find some of the best advent calendars the UK has to offer. From skincare grails to makeup and haircare essentials, they won't leave you disappointed.