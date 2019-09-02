Bustle

11 Best UK Beauty Advent Calendars For Christmas 2019, Because You Deserve To Be Spoiled All Of December

By Lauren Sharkey
Liberty London

Aside from actual Christmas presents, advent calendars are the true joy of the festive season. But if you're trying to avoid sweet treats, you don't have to miss out. Instead, opt for a truly impressive beauty advent calendar in 2019. Not only are these calendars the best way to try out new brands, they're also great for stocking up your travel bag. And this year could be the best year for them yet.

A number of brands have already announced their beauty advent calendar launches. Some will set you back a couple of hundred pounds, but others are much more affordable. Big department stores like Harrods, Liberty London, and Fortnum & Mason are each selling one along with independent brands like Molton Brown and Soap & Glory.

A top tip when buying these calendars? Get there quick because once they're gone, they're gone. Beauty advent calendars are notorious for selling out incredibly quickly. And although some brands have invested in higher stock numbers this time round, not getting your hands on one is still a likely scenario.

Below, you'll find some of the best advent calendars the UK has to offer. From skincare grails to makeup and haircare essentials, they won't leave you disappointed.

1. Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum's Beauty Advent Calendar 2019
£195
|
Fortnum & Mason
Available to buy now (though you'll have to wait until Oct. 25 for delivery), Fortnum & Mason's impressive advent calendar boasts 13 full-sized beauty products and 12 luxurious samples. Altogether, the 25 products are worth a whopping £750 and include eye creams, facial serums, body lotions, lipsticks, mascaras, and a silk eye mask. What more could you wish for?

2. ESPA

ESPA Precious Moments Advent Calendar
£130
|
ESPA
Available come October, this sleek gold-and-grey calendar boasts 25 heavenly ESPA products, including luxe bath oils, hair mud, and wintry candles.

3. Harrods

Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar
£250
|
Harrods
On Oct. 1, Harrods' mega beauty advent calendar comes out to play. Including iconic makeup and skincare formulas along with celebrity favourites, expect to find products from the likes of Nars, Hourglass, and Foreo.

4. No7

No7 Beauty Advent Calendar
£42
|
Boots
Save over £100 with this super pretty calendar. The No7 products inside are worth almost £175, but the entire calendar will set you back just £42. Last year's calendar sold out in just three days, so sign up to the waitlist to gain early access to the 2019 version. You'll also be in with the chance of winning £700 worth of No7 goodies.

5. Liberty London

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar
£215
|
Liberty London
Set inside a recyclable box adorned in Liberty's classic Strawberry Thief print, this year's advent calendar is bigger and better than ever. 19 of the drawers will house full-sized products, and there are even a few exclusives to take advantage of, including Sam McKnight's mini dry shampoo and a new scent from Vihlelm Parfumerie. The calendar is available from 9 a.m. on Oct. 16.

6. Molton Brown

Molton Brown Advent Calendar
£262.50
|
Molton Brown
Fan of Molton Brown? Then you'll love this luxurious advent calendar. Filled to the brim with the brand's iconic bath, body, and home fragrances, this Art Deco-inspired product will take pride of place on your festive mantlepiece.

7. Soap & Glory

Soap & Glory Miracle On 24th Sweet Advent Calendar
£42
|
Boots
Boots is stocking this lush Soap & Glory calendar. Housing a mixture of classic faves and limited edition products, you'll have all the body butter you could ever need. Pick up in store from Sep. 16 or online from Sep. 4.

8. Cowshed

Cowshed Advent Calendar
£130
|
Cowshed
On Oct. 22, you'll be able to get hold of Cowshed's extravagant advent calendar. Revolutionise your winter skincare routine with the brand's selection of creams, mists, and oils. There's even a candle for the ultimate relaxing weekend.

9. Decléor

Decléor Infinite Surprises Advent Calendar
£85
|
Decléor
If you're yet to try out essential oils, start with Decléor's advent calendar. It contains 24 detachable boxes; each filled with a cream, serum, gel, milk, mousse, balm, or lotion. Essentially, it's a skincare fan's dream. Available from Oct. 1.

10. The Pip Box

The Pip Box Winter Wonderland Advent Calendar
£75
|
The Pip Box
The Pip Box's calendar is 100 percent vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. Boasting nine full-sized makeup products, two eyeshadow palettes, and 13 skincare, haircare, and body items, it's worth over £275. You can pre-order it now and expect delivery some time in September.

11. Next x Fabled

Next 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar
£65
|
Next
Next has teamed up with Fabled by Marie Claire for an advent calendar encompassing the UK's most-loved beauty products. Inside this bright red design, you'll find skincare and makeup from the likes of Pixi, Nuxe, Smashbox, Rituals, and This Works. Keep an eye out as it's launching some time in September.

Keep an eye out for more releases because some are guaranteed to still be under wraps.