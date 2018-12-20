I hate to alarm you, but Christmas is only five days away. OK, now that you've absorbed that shock — and have come to terms with the fact that your holiday shopping is still far from done — I'm here to help with some last-minute, fool-proof gifts for every reader on your list. Book shopping for others can be a long and arduous task. You have to figure out what genre they're into right now, subtly investigate what books they already own so you don't buy them a duplicate, and forget even asking whether they'd rather have a book digitally or grab it from the library. Frankly, you don't have time for that.

So, below there are 11 books that will make great gifts for a variety of readers. These are the sort of books they can place on their coffee table or nightstand and dip in and out of whenever the mood arises. From inspirational tomes by the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cleo Wade, to hilarious graphic novels and informative books about history's boldest female icons, there is no reader on your shopping list who won't love receiving any one of these under the tree come Christmas morning.

'Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You' by Lin-Manuel Miranda Everyone can use a little daily inspiration, and that's exactly what Lin-Manuel Miranda's book is: a collection of some of his most uplifting tweets that will add joy to anyone's day. Click here to buy.

'Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked The World' by Penelope Bagieu This book features beautifully illustrated profiles of women from Nellie Bly to Naziq al-Abid. Readers who love both badass rebel ladies and learning about some of the world's biggest icons will love this one. Click here to buy.

'Am I There Yet?' by Mari Andrew They'll love starting off 2019 with Mari Andrews' witty illustrated book, which perfectly captures the hopeful feelings and comical complexities of millennials and adulthood. Click here to buy.

'For Everyone' by Jason Reynolds This stirring poem is for all the dreamers out there, whether they're gearing up for a big year full of big goals, or they're hoping to finally embrace their own unique creative journey. Click here to buy.

'Well, That Escalated Quickly' by Franchesca Ramsey If they have a computer, they'll get something out of this book, which is Ramsey's witty take on her own fame, social media trolls and online activism. Click here to buy.

'Well Read Black Girl' by Various Authors Any reader will be able to relate to this inspiring collection of essays by black women writers is all about the importance of recognizing ourselves in literature. Click here to buy.

'Herding Cats' by Sarah Andersen Laughter is always a great gift, and anyone you wrap this charming and witty illustrated personal essay collection (think of this as a survival guide for modern millennial life) up for will for sure get that. Click here to buy.

'Heart Talk: Poetic Widsom For A Better Life' by Cleo Wade Another book to dip in and out of for wisdom, Cleo Wade's poetic bedside table book features poems, mantras, and affirmations that they'll be thrilled to include in their daily reading. Click here to buy.

'Choose Your Own Disaster' by Dana Schwartz Part-memoir, part-personality test, Choose Your Own Disaster is a fun, relatable and unique manifesto about the millennial experience and modern feminism. Click here to buy.

'American Like Me' by Various Authors This anthology, edited by actress and activist America Ferrera, features writing by creatives who grew up between two cultures. Readers with an activist streak will gobble this up. Click here to buy.