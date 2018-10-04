The controversy around Brett Kavanaugh and the allegations of sexual assault that continue to dog him (which he has categorically denied) has reached a fever pitch. Amid protests and a frenzy of calls to senators offices, various petitions against Kavanaugh are circulating online, urging people to demand that their senators oppose his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Both testified before senators about Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a Maryland party in the 1980s when they were teens. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied Ford's allegation, as well as that of other women's.

In her written testimony, Ford said that she believed it was her "civic duty" to come forward about her allegation against Kavanaugh. Eventually, in September, Ford publicly attached her name to the allegation in an interview with The Washington Post.

On Monday, President Trump said that he "respected" Ford's "position." But by Tuesday evening, in a decidedly different tone, Trump publicly mocked Ford at a Mississippi rally, ridiculing her for not being able to recall certain details from the alleged incident. "How did you get home?" Trump said. "I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know." His audience roared with laughter.

On the internet, various petitions opposing Kavanaugh have made the rounds since Trump announced his nomination. Many of them center on the sexual assault accusations; others touch on Kavanaugh's possible impact on health care and his stance on whether or not a sitting president can be indicted. Some of these petitions are listed below.

1 'Stop Brett Kavanaugh' Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Addressed to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, this petition, titled "Stop Brett Kavanaugh, was created by John Upchurch, who is running for Congress in the state. With a goal of 2,500 signatures, John Upchurch wrote, "Tell Sen. Marco Rubio that you want a fair justice who supports women's right to choose, who supports workers' rights, and who is an advocate for civil rights."

2 A Petition For Susan Collins To Consider Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Another petition, directed at Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, was created by Alex Foley with a goal to get 2,500 signatures. In an open letter addressing Collins, Foley wrote, "Ultimately your choice will come down to one thing: do you think this is worth it? Do you think endangering the civil liberties of nearly every protected group is worth the modest gains to your agenda?"

3 Petition On Kavanaugh's Stance On Health Care Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images A petition uploaded to the Move On website has also called for opposing Kavanaugh. With a goal of 15,000 signatures, the petition has already attracted over 7,000. "Last year I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The Affordable Care Act saved my life, and is why I am in remission today," creator Laura Packard wrote. "His record against women's healthcare is also clear. Our Senators must listen to us and vote NO on Kavanaugh."

4 'We #BelieveSurvivors' Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images In a petition uploaded to Care2.com, activists have called on their senators to oppose Kavanaugh. In their post, the creators of the petition said, "It's time for an FBI investigation into the very serious sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh by multiple women. But it's also time to drop Kavanaugh's nomination altogether." "Regardless of what comes out of an investigation," they wrote, "Kavanaugh is clearly unfit and not completely truthful while under oath." The petition has a goal of 50,000 signatures.

5 Move On Petition Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images In another petition uploaded to Move On, activists simply state their demand: "Stop sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh." And the petition, with its 200,000 signature-requisite, has already received over 94,000 supporters.

6 Sen. Kamala Harris' Petition Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Another petition from the office of California Sen. Kamala Harris, asks people to sign the call as Kavanaugh is "too extreme and will shift the balance of the court for a generation."

7 Petition From Credo Action Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images In another petition from Credo Action, activists call on key Republicans to oppose Kavanaugh for his stance on the subject of indicting a sitting president. For those interested in signing the petition, activists have said that they should "tell key Republicans: Don't let Trump build a court that will undermine the Robert Mueller investigation. Block Brett Kavanaugh."

8 'Unfit To Serve' Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images In a petition created by Democracy For America, activists highlighted Ford's allegation of sexual assault against Kavanaugh. They wrote, "We must stop this dangerous man from being confirmed to a lifetime on our nation's highest court."

9 Sen. Bernie Sanders' Petition Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images The office for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, too, uploaded a petition to oppose Kavanaugh. "This is critical to protect our democracy," the petition read.

10 Sen. Mazie Hirono's Petition Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images In Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono's petition against Kavanaugh, the post says, "Three women have also come forward with credible allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh. Yet, Republicans still want to rush forward his confirmation. That’s not right."

11 Environment-Centered Petition Against Kavanaugh Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images In this petition, created by the environmental organization Sierra Club, activists worry that Kavanaugh's position on the environment could be extreme and potentially damaging. Centering the issue as the focus of their petition, the Sierra Club calls on those interested to oppose Kavanaugh from becoming a Supreme Court justice.