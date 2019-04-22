I'm sure if you asked most cats to sit and stay, they'd somehow roll their eyes at you, and possibly even hiss at your demand. Then, of course, they'd strut off and do their own, independent thing. Cats, as a species, get the reputation that they aren't sources of unconditional love like their canine counterparts because they're far more blasé than dogs. However, this couldn't be further from the truth — cats are sources of unconditional love, most breeds just don't show it in the same way dogs do. That said, if you're a cat person who admires your average pup's excitable nature, there are a number of cat breeds that basically act like dogs. Believe it or not, there are the kind of cats that will cherish your belly rubs just as much as Fido would.

If you're a cat person with a soft spot for a dog's demeanor, prepare yourself for the best of both worlds. Feline and canines collide into a house cat that maybe can sit and stay. A cat that actually wants to cuddle into your curl. A cat that will possibly entertain your idea to put a harness on it and walk it down the sidewalk, but let's not get ahead of ourselves there.

All cats, of course, are capable of love. Even the kind that are fiercely, maybe even terrifyingly independent. If you want a cat that cuddles and a cat that is a purrfect addition to the family, there are multiple breeds that'll suit your friendly pet needs.

Maine Coon Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images This kind of cat is smush central. The Maine Coon grows almost as large as a small dog. According to Pet Central, "males weigh between 12 and 18 pounds, with females coming in between 10 and 14 pounds." And that face packs all the fluffy cuteness anybody would ever need. Like dogs, they need constant grooming to avoid mats and are extremely loving to their family. Expect cat hair on your clothes from all those kitty hugs.

Manx Giphy Most cats might scoff at demands, but according to SheKnows, the Manx can learn the meaning of "no" just like a pup. A friendly, loving cat this breed is perfect for cuddle sessions and kisses from family.

Turkish Angora Giphy All cats are pretty smart, but the Turkish Angora is particularly known for their intelligence. They're also "extremely adaptable, loving and playful," according to the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA). They're known to be great with young children so you likely can expect a sweet bond between baby and cat. I see heartwarming YouTube videos in your future with a Turkish Angora.

American Curl Giphy An infuriatingly adorable kitten — can you say cute aggression — the American Curl is known for their unmistakably unique ears. Expect many kisses and nose boops from your dearest Curl. Pet Central mentions their "affectionate nature" so if you assumed no cat would ever want to stay in bed with you like your gigantic Bernese Mountain Dog does, think again.

Burmese Giphy The Burmese cat is similar to a dog in that they might always be at your side or feet. Your world will also revolve around them. CFA explains that they're, "confident and charming little executives who will rule the house and your heart." They maybe won't play fetch but they crave your attention and are always seeking affection in form of head pats.

Abyssinian Giphy If you really, really want to play fetch with a cat, the Abyssinian is your pal. According to Pet Central, the Abyssinian can actually respond to leash training and will follow you from room to room. This cute feline pals are the ultimate cat-dog.

Ragdoll Wang He/Getty Images News/Getty Images You are aware of the term "lap dog" but that's not exclusive to canines. World, meet "lap cat". The Ragdoll adores affection and your lap is their preferred resting place. The cat is also not opposed to being picked up and loved on, which is good because you'll want to hold them as close to your heart as you can physically get them.

Sphynx Oli Scarff/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Sphynx, a hairless feline, will mesh into your family well. Especially if you have dogs. The CFA writes, "Sphynx seem to prefer human attention but enjoy the company of dogs and all other breeds of cats." Not even all dogs enjoy the company of other dogs.

Chartreux Giphy All cats probably know their name. Most cats might just be ignoring you when they're called because, sass. But the Chartreux, like a dog, will listen and come to your call. This active cat enjoys games and could possibly be trained to play fetch.

Birman Giphy Dogs get it when you need space but will perk up when you're ready for a w-a-l-k. The Birman breed is the same. Playful when you want to play and can keep to themselves when you're bogged down with work, the Birman is the perfect family pet if you sway more towards the cat-person identity.