11 Cat-Themed Home Decorations That Aren't Tacky

As cute as some of the cat-themed home decorations on the internet are, much of the viral decor revolves around Man's Best Friend. I love dogs, but personally, if I'm going to keep an animal in my apartment, it had better be a cat. Cats take care of themselves, but dogs are needy little monsters, and I am far too busy spending all my time marathoning Weeds to pay attention to anyone who isn't me. Cats barely need you, and if they could operate can openers, they wouldn't need you at all. So, as a self-proclaimed cat person, I present to you a slew of adorable cat-themed things you can buy for your adult space that aren’t tacky (not that I really think any individual cat decor is tacky, but I have been in a few frightening cat people apartments, and, folks, there is such a thing as too many kitten pillows).

Still, there are plenty of tasteful cat accoutrements out there that will complement any home, even if your only pet is the bashful mouse that lives under your radiator and comes out whenever your landlord forgets to turn on the heat. Here are a few of my favorites:

1 Cat Beanbag via PB Teen

2 Party Cat Wine Glasses via Pier 1

3 'The Cats Have Been Fed' Wall Hanging via Etsy

4 Cat Key Holder via Etsy

5 Wood Cat Clock via Etsy

6 Kit-Tea Cat Tea infuser via Meowingtons

7 Cat Light Switch Sticker via Meowingtons

8 Skates and Kittens Accent Rug via Target

9 Cat Note Dispenser via Amazon

10 Cat Salt & Pepper Shaker via Amazon