Fans are finally getting their shot to watch Hamilton, and even celebrities were excited for the premiere. On Friday, celebrities reacted to Hamilton's debut on Disney+, sharing memories of seeing the musical live and congratulating the cast for their groundbreaking work. The live recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-award winning musical arrived on Disney's streaming service on July 3 — a full year before the film was intended to make a theatrical release — and fans took to social media to share their excitement.

Hamilton, which debuted at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in 2015, went on to become an international smash hit, and tickets to the production were notoriously difficult (and expensive) to score. Now, the recorded performance with the original cast, including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo, makes the show more accessible for fans. While viewers across the globe are seeing Hamilton for the first time, even celebrities who saw the show in person were excited to watch it onscreen.

On Friday, filmmaker Ava DuVernay reposted a tweet she shared after seeing Hamilton off-broadway on Twitter, writing, "When I take in art so stellar it makes me jealous + proud all at once, I call myself dazzled. @Lin_Manuel, your glare is glorious." Following the Disney+ premiere, DuVernay tweeted that the musical is still inspirational, writing, "Seen several times since, and I always feel the same as the first night. Tonight was no exception. Brava @Lin_Manuel and each beautiful artist who touched this gem."

Josh Gad also posted a thread about seeing Hamilton off-broadway at The Public on Twitter, calling the musical, "the most inspired piece of art I’ve ever seen.” Gad, who was college roommates with Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., noted on Twitter that during a year where, "everything is absolutely awful" there is "nothing more joyful to me than the world coming together to watch a piece of theater together." The Frozen voice actor also posted a selfie with the Hamilton cast from 2015, joking that he offered to play John Adams.

Late night host Jimmy Fallon also commemorated the premiere of Hamilton on Twitter, writing, "Happy Hamilton Day!!! I wish I could see it AGAIN for the first time. What an amazing experience?" He went on to congratulate Miranda, director Tommy Kail, and the entire cast, writing, "The world is watching!! You changed the game."

Several other stars posted in honor of the Hamilton film premiere. On Friday, Shonda Rhimes tweeted about Hamilton, writing "Nobody speak to me today. My sisters and I are spending the day with the #Hamilfilm." We have choreography to learn." Kerry Washington also expressed excitement, tweeting "Me Today #Hamilfilm" with a GIF that read, "I have no chill whatsoever."

Comedian Ben Schwartz posted about Hamilton too, calling it a "masterpiece." He wrote: "Every movement. Every word. Every note. Every light. Every costume. Every prop. Everything. A masterpiece." He added: "Imagine trying to write one couplet of any of those songs. NOW IMAGINE WRITING THE WHOLE F’ING THING. I will forever remain in awe."

Disney+'s decision to stream Hamilton will make the production more accessible than ever. Yet, it seems even celebrities who had the opportunity to catch the show in-person (or who performed in it) are loving the opportunity to experience Hamilton in a whole new way.