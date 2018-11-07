Holiday shopping for dads can be a difficult feat. If you have a dad like mine, for instance, it's hard to shop for him because he simply doesn't want anything, except for something ridiculous like a tractor or a new roof. Alternatively, if you have a dad who is very particular, shopping for him is like running through a landmine, as the wrong gift could totally set him off. To avoid the stress of gifting picky and indifferent dads alike, I've come up with a list of cheap and funny holiday gifts for your dad, because if you can't wow him with something impressive, at least you can make him laugh.

Leave the heavy lifting to someone else in the family and get your dad something that's not hard to find, that's not too expensive and that he won't be expecting. A surprise silly gift comes with no expectations, so you won't have to lament a purchase that goes under appreciated, or a waste of time. And hey, sometimes a laugh is more valuable than a massage chair or cable knit sweater. Get the holidays off to a good start with a gift that makes your dad smile.

A Funny Wine Glass

A Funny Book

Crap Taxidermy Hardcover $9.66 Amazon This book is literally a collection of images of taxidermy gone wrong. Enjoy flipping through it and cringing with your dad over the holidays. Buy on Amazon

A Dad Joke Guide

A Funny Blankie

Batman Snuggie $10.35 Amazon If you're dad is a couch potato with an affinity for superhero movies, it will be hard for him not to love this. Buy on Amazon

A Self Important Candle

Saint Yourself Candle $25 Etsy If your dad has a good sense of humor, and also maybe a sense of extra importance around the house, give him the tongue and cheek saint candle he deserves! Buy on Etsy

A Funny Spoon

A Funny Tool

Dad Hammer $12 Etsy It's a gag, in that your dad probably already has a really great hammer from a hardware store, but hey, it is a real hammer so if he wants to use it, he can. So in one sense, this is a practical gift! Buy on Etsy

A Funny Hat

A Funny Charger

Wireless Lightening Charger $48 Uncommon Goods If your dad isn't great with technology, or doesn't like the look of it, or simply has a Ron Swanson vibe about him, he'll appreciate this wood charger that actually works. Buy on Uds

A Funny-ish Journal

A Funny Eye Glasses Holder