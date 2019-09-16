Bustle

11 Checked Blazers That Are Guaranteed To Jazz Up Your Work Wardrobe

Transitioning from summer to autumn is made even harder thanks to the absence of well-designed jackets. But you can always rely on one trusty silhouette: the blazer. Lightweight enough to wear on relatively warm days but cosy enough to beat the chill, blazers also conveniently smarten up any look. Almost every year, a different blazer trend rocks up. And this autumn is all about checked blazers.

Checks are a huge print for AW19 — just ask the arbiter of style, Net-a-Porter. There's small, micro designs or huge, brash styles; traditional autumnal hues favoured by the royals or super bright shades begging to be shown off; and single-buttoned, double-breasted, or casual open front silhouettes.

A checked blazer can be worn literally any day of the week. Opt for an immaculately tailored version for times where sophistication is required and a relaxed style when you desperately need a bit of stretch. Wear them over summer dresses if you still want to get some use out of your hot weather clothes, pair them with jeans at the weekends, and try a full-on suit for a sharp finish.

As you can see, the styling methods are endless. So suit up and get ready for the blazer takeover.

1. The Monochromatic One

Checked Double Breasted Blazer
£69
|
Marks & Spencer
A monochromatic print will never not be chic, and this double breasted suit jacket proves it. Available in UK size 6 to 24.

2. A Candy Hue

Double Breasted Plaid Blazer
£120
|
& Other Stories
With checks so subtle you can barely notice them, this striking blazer was made for days when you need a confidence boost. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

3. A Casual Choice

Double-Breasted Check Blazer
£59.99
|
Mango
A super relaxed fit makes this design one for cosy occasions. Available in UK size 14 to 22.

4. A Hint Of Colour

Double-Breasted Blazer
£50
|
Monki
This oversized and slightly colourful blazer can be coordinated with Monki's matching skirt or worn with a pair of sharp trousers. Available in UK size 4 to 20.

5. A Traditional Style

Check Blazer Jacket
£65
|
Warehouse
Pair this checked delight with a white tee and jeans for an autumnal statement. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

6. A Longline Version

Grey Check Longline Blazer
£34
|
Simply Be
Forget a coat and throw on this Sherlock Holmes-esque blazer instead. Available in UK size 10 to 26.

7. A Bold Alternative

Oversized Printed Check Blazer
£32
£12
|
Boohoo
Go loud and proud in this bold blue-and-white jacket. Available in UK size 8 to 14.

8. A Buttonless Look

Plus Beige Check Open Front Blazer
£50
|
River Island
For a super chilled look, opt for a blazer with no buttons in sight. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

9. A Tartan Steal

Double Breasted Blazer
£220
£75
|
Whistles
This traditional tartan update is heavily discounted, so you really have no choice but to invest. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

10. A Circus Bright

Plaid Blazer
£40
|
Monki
If vibrant checks are what you're after, head straight to Monki. Available in UK size 4 to 20.

11. A Light Touch

Stone Checked Woven Blazer
£35
|
PrettyLittleThing
Expertly picked by Love Island's Molly-Mae, this light-coloured blazer will keep the spring/summer vibes going. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

So many options, so little time to wear them all. A real hardship, right?