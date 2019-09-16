Transitioning from summer to autumn is made even harder thanks to the absence of well-designed jackets. But you can always rely on one trusty silhouette: the blazer. Lightweight enough to wear on relatively warm days but cosy enough to beat the chill, blazers also conveniently smarten up any look. Almost every year, a different blazer trend rocks up. And this autumn is all about checked blazers.

Checks are a huge print for AW19 — just ask the arbiter of style, Net-a-Porter. There's small, micro designs or huge, brash styles; traditional autumnal hues favoured by the royals or super bright shades begging to be shown off; and single-buttoned, double-breasted, or casual open front silhouettes.

A checked blazer can be worn literally any day of the week. Opt for an immaculately tailored version for times where sophistication is required and a relaxed style when you desperately need a bit of stretch. Wear them over summer dresses if you still want to get some use out of your hot weather clothes, pair them with jeans at the weekends, and try a full-on suit for a sharp finish.

As you can see, the styling methods are endless. So suit up and get ready for the blazer takeover.