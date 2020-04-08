Chrissy Teigen is a self-proclaimed homebody. Cooking, playing with her lookalike children, listening to her talented husband tickle the ivories, or hosting dinner parties with her mom, the model's at-home agenda is always brimming with excitement. And for said activities, Chrissy Teigen's loungewear looks are the perfect choice, whether she's wearing gym-bound leggings or a silk slip dress. She has a seemingly endless array of classic joggers, elevated camisoles, and head-turning printed robes. Then, there's her infamous loungewear go-to: towels worn as dresses (the wine glass, worn as an accessory, is totally optional).

As much of the world sits at home in self-quarantine, it's more tempting than ever to build out our casual wardrobes beyond the standard sweatpants and ripped T-shirt look. After all, if your current level of activity only requires that you move from your bed to your couch and then back again, you might as well feel a little more luxurious while you’re at it, right? That's where Chrissy comes in.

As you seek out a fun leisure look for all your working-from-home needs, look no further than Chrissy Teigen, who slays in her at-home wear and can teach the world a thing or two about staying comfy and feeling glamorous. Scroll on for tips on doing loungewear the Chrissy Teigen way.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images She elevates the all-black uniform by mixing textures and throwing on standout accessories.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Layering a sports bra and leggings under a leather jacket for the perfect L.A.-inspired athleisure look.

When hanging out with her family by the ocean, Teigen got colorful with her loungewear of choice, opting for a brightly-toned pink and blue silk robe.

Of course, there’s always the towel series, as Teigen demonstrates with her bright white terry cloth loungewear look of choice.

When filming with her mom, Teigen opted for a bright pink ‘80s-inspired workout look, styled with a pair of black leggings that boasted side cut-outs.

Hanging out by her husband’s Grammy wall, Teigen went for a sultry loungewear look, opting this time for a light green silk slip dress.

Building a dollhouse with Luna calls for a pair of black stretchy joggers and a matching spaghetti-strap camisole.

Stoop time calls for a lace-trimmed black robe and soft, messy curls.

Why yes, that is a KFC-branded onesie and yes, you need one.