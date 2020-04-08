11 Chrissy Teigen Loungewear Looks To Inspire Your WFH Wardrobe
Chrissy Teigen is a self-proclaimed homebody. Cooking, playing with her lookalike children, listening to her talented husband tickle the ivories, or hosting dinner parties with her mom, the model's at-home agenda is always brimming with excitement. And for said activities, Chrissy Teigen's loungewear looks are the perfect choice, whether she's wearing gym-bound leggings or a silk slip dress. She has a seemingly endless array of classic joggers, elevated camisoles, and head-turning printed robes. Then, there's her infamous loungewear go-to: towels worn as dresses (the wine glass, worn as an accessory, is totally optional).
As much of the world sits at home in self-quarantine, it's more tempting than ever to build out our casual wardrobes beyond the standard sweatpants and ripped T-shirt look. After all, if your current level of activity only requires that you move from your bed to your couch and then back again, you might as well feel a little more luxurious while you’re at it, right? That's where Chrissy comes in.
As you seek out a fun leisure look for all your working-from-home needs, look no further than Chrissy Teigen, who slays in her at-home wear and can teach the world a thing or two about staying comfy and feeling glamorous. Scroll on for tips on doing loungewear the Chrissy Teigen way.
She elevates the all-black uniform by mixing textures and throwing on standout accessories.
Layering a sports bra and leggings under a leather jacket for the perfect L.A.-inspired athleisure look.
Why yes, that is a KFC-branded onesie and yes, you need one.
Remember when she wore a pair of customized leggings with John Legend's face on them? A loungewear style icon.