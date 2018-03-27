If you're in a creative industry and want to get a pooch, you probably have a few needs that aren't shared by other doggie owners. You'll likely want an animal who can travel easily, because creative work is highly mobile; one that's intelligent and responds well to change; and one that's easily trainable so that it can come along with you on all your adventures. Dogs in offices and mobile working spaces are more common than ever, as owners embrace the soothing and distracting benefits of an animal in their workplace. And having a pooch around while you get creative might even prove inspirational. Dog breeds for creative people run the gamut from big to small, extremely energetic to on the quiet side, because just as no two artists are alike, neither are any two floofers.

As with all dog breed advice, there's a caveat here: while the breed of a dog can give some guidance to its temperament, every individual is different. If you're getting a dog from an accredited breeder as a puppy, talk to them about the temperaments of its parents and the behavior it's shown as a youngster (is it curious, does it chew everything, does it just like to lie quietly and snooze). If you're getting it from a reputable shelter as an adult — which is often a better option for getting a dog that's lower-maintenance and doesn't require basic puppy training — talk to the shelter staff about how it reacts to new settings and training. Do your research and you'll be rewarded with a great pup.

1 Poodle Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Poodles are one of the smartest dog breeds in the world, which means that they love lots of mental stimulation and different environments, and adapt well to being trained to do what you need. They're also deeply sociable and love spending time with you, which is perfect if you want to take them to your office space or studio. And, of course, there's the famous grooming, where you and a groomer can show your creative side in safe ways.

2 Border Collie Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Poodles are second to only one dog breed in intelligence: the border collie. Working dogs who love having things to do, these aren't the pooches to get if your creative job involves a lot of sitting around. But if you want an intelligent companion to come with you through a lot of different situations and settings, one that can be well-trained to handle itself and not knock things over, this is a good start.

3 French Bulldog Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images This adorable breed is very popular among people who live in creative industries because many of them are sociable, love people, and want to spend all their time with you — which is perfect if you work from home or indoors. They're viewed as one of the best "apartment dogs" in the world, and travel easily because of their small size.

4 Cockapoo Crossing a cocker spaniel with a poodle has produced this dog, which is full of energy, very intelligent, and extremely affectionate. It's also small, making it an ideal travel companion. They love human company and are popular for their fun-loving natures, so they'll love any creative challenges you throw at them — though you need to keep them entertained.

5 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images King Charleses are one of the world's most dependable companion dogs. If you do artistic work from home or want a dog to take to work with you while you brainstorm, they're a great option — they love being around their bonded humans and thrive on your attention, particularly when it comes to grooming their traditionally long fur. They can also be pretty chilled out, so lying under a desk on your feet will make them happy.

6 Schnauzer D Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Schnauzers are excellent small dogs with big personalities. They're intelligent, energetic and have strong wills, and want more out of life than a simple routine: if your work involves novelty and a lot of new settings, they'll thrive. They can be a bit suspicious of strangers, but if you train them well they'll be happy with anybody you happen to meet.

7 Whippet Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images Whippets are beautiful, delicate dogs who need a few things to be happy. Like a lot of dogs bred for racing, they need one big burst of exercise a day, so if you want something to get you out of your writing chair and out of the house, a whippet is the right dog for you. After that, however, they'll just want to curl up by you and sleep. They love meeting new people, but need to be socialized with other dogs and humans so they don't get nervous — and if you've got an office cat, forget it. And yes, they do need clothes for winter, so let your creativity abound when dressing them.

8 Staffordshire Terrier Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Staffies" can get a bad reputation because they've been used for dog fighting, but they're actually extremely sociable and cuddly dogs who love affection and quiet. They're docile and highly trainable, which makes them great dogs for introducing to new situations and novelty. They can be strong, so you need to train them properly so they don't pull you around while you're walking them.

9 Golden Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Goldens are one of the most popular breeds in America because, simply put, they get on with everybody. They're so gently good-natured that they'll often put their heads in the laps of strangers and go around making friends without being supervised. People in creative industries who do a lot of socializing would benefit from a golden; they're not so intelligent that they'll wreak destruction if left unstimulated, but they're very easy to train and will love spending time with you.

10 Vizsla Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Travel a lot for your creative work but don't want a miniature breed? This active and extremely attached moustachio'd dog may be the right one for you. Vizslas are energetic and intelligent dogs who love exercise, attention, new people and lots of stimulation. They have a big independent streak and can "talk" to communicate, including whining and gentle growling, so if you live or work in places that encourage complete silence they're not right for you.