A splurge purchase every now and then can be great, but for those on a beauty budget, the drugstore doesn't disappoint. Some of the best eyeshadow palettes on the market can now be found at your local Target, CVS, or Ulta. From Colourpop moving into brick and mortar stores to Makeup Geek's availability at Target, the market for eyeshadows has never been more competitive, and even drugstore makeup brands have been pulling out all the stops.

Eyeshadows at the drugstore have evolved from chalky, low-pigment products into shades comparable to high-end goods, and even what constitutes the drugstore also gotten a bit of a makeover. Target and Ulta are both home to formerly online only brands with drugstore pricing that makes them more accessible than ever.

While Ulta still maintains an extensive collection of high-end goods, the retailer has ramped up its drugstore section with brands like Revolution Beauty and Colourpop Cosmetics. Meanwhile, at Target, recognizable names like Makeup Geek have carved out a space as a slightly pricier but still accessible brand as staples like Pixi still continue to be reliable choices for shoppers.

If you've been looking for a more affordable, accessible option, here are 11 drugstore eyeshadow palettes that rival luxury brands in quality.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette

NYX's Ultimate Shadow Palette features a mix of both cool tones like blues and silvers and neutral tones like taupe and chocolate brown for a diverse array of looks.

2. Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow Quads

While you can't go wrong with any of Maybelline's eye shadow quads, I personally love the "Electric Blue" palette. Just look how vibrant those shades are!

3. Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection, Earthy Elements

Get the perfect everyday eye look with this neutral palette from Milani for just $10.50.

4. Maybelline New York Silk Eyeshadow Quad, Smokey Night

Now, here is an eyeshadow palette that is perfect for a night out on the town. From the glimmering copper shade to the bright purples and blues, this palette is gorgeous for anyone who wants to make a statement with their eye makeup.

5. Milani Most Wanted Palettes Partner in Crime

These neutral shades are incredibly creamy, and super pigmented. It's a palette that's sure to become a staple in your collection.

6. Pixi by Petra Eye Reflection Shadow Palette Rustic Sunset

Fans of warm-toned shadows will love this palette from Pixi. With its mix of textures and neutrals, this $24 palette is comparable to any high-end collection

7. Wet n' Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow 10 Pan Palette, Nude Awakening

Here's an eyeshadow palette that costs less than your morning latte. Plus, each shade is incredibly pigmented, and blends beautifully into the skin.

8. Maybelline The Rock Nudes

Looking like a rock star has never been easier.

9. CoverGirl truNAKED Eyeshadow Palette, Roses

CoverGirl's Roses palette is perfect for those who love soft pink hues and cool tones.

10. Makeup Revolution Reloaded Palette

Create any brightly-hued eye look that you can imagine with this mermaid-inspired palette.

11. ColourPop Double Entendre Pressed Powder Shadow Palette

ColourPop's Double Entendre palette is perfect for those looking to have a go-to every day palette at an affordable price point.

12. BH Cosmetics Modern Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

Popular e-commerce brand BH Cosmetics is available at Target, and the prices and pigmentation are incredible. This bold collection of colors will help you get any colorful beauty look.

13. Milani Eyeshadow Palette Bold Obsessions

Milani's eyeshadows are some of the best at the drugstore, and this collection of shimmers and mattes is a must-shop.

14. Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Eyeshadow Palette Sultry Nights

Fans of Physicians Formula's Butter Bronzer will want to check out the brand's eyeshadow palette inspired by the iconic product.

15. Makeup Geek Monochromatic Eyeshadow Quad

Makeup Geek's newly revamped eyeshadows are available now at Target. If you've been a fan of the brand since its inception, you can now snag these quads at Target.

While luxury brands definitely know how to create a killer eye shadow palette, don't discredit the drugstore just yet. In fact, many of these affordable brands are creating products that stop luxury brands in their tracks.

This article was originally published on March 21, 2016.