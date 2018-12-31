It's time to say goodbye to one year and hello to the next one - and all we can say is, see ya, 2018! The best way to celebrate the end of the year is to party with your friends and loved ones, dance the night away or stay in to watch the ball drop, toast at midnight, and, of course, eat a lot of delicious food. If you're heading to a big New Year's Eve party, you might feel like you want to impress everyone there by bringing some fantastic appetizer or dessert or even a fancy drink. That's way easier said than done! Even just picking one can feel overwhelming. That's why we've done some of the work for you, and have found some easy New Year's Eve recipes perfect for groups.

Whether you want to make something savory and ideal for snacking, or you want to go for something sweeter and better for the end of the night, there's something for everyone in the list below. These recipes won't take up your entire day, and some even use leftovers (always the best). Plus, they'll make everyone realize that you are truly a fantastic cook, which is really just a great perk.

You can ring in the new year with some delicious food made by yourself and feel wonderful about it - and all it takes is a little bit of time in the kitchen. Check out the recipes below, and good luck picking only one of them!

1 Cheesecake Factory Avocado Egg Rolls Damn Delicious These irresistible egg rolls are sure to be a huge crowd pleaser at any party you're going to. You can find the recipe on Damn Delicious.

2 Baked Triple Cheese and Salsa Tortilla Chip Dip Averie Cooks This delicious hot dip combines tons of cheese, tortilla chips, and salsa to make something everyone is going to eat way before midnight. Get the recipe — which really isn't difficult — on Averie Cooks.

3 Pigs In A Blanket Bites Taste and Tell Who doesn't love pigs in a blanket? It's a total party classic! Taste and Tell has a cool new twist on the recipe with these little bites.

4 Crinkle-Top Brownies Half-Baked Harvest You need dessert at a New Year's Eve party just as much as you need appetizers! Try these scrumptious brownies from Half-Baked Harvest, which are sure to be a favorite.

5 Mini Stuffed Peppers A Spicy Perspective With only three ingredients, this is really easy to put together, and a simple last-minute idea for any party. A Spicy Perspective has the recipe on how to get it done.

6 Easy Garlic Parmesan Knots Damn Delicious It's hard to find someone who doesn't love garlic knots covered in butter. This recipe from Damn Delicious uses refrigerated biscuit dough, so they're super easy to make.

7 Bubbly Champagne Punch Foodie Crush You can't forget the alcohol on New Year's Eve! Foodie Crush has a simple recipe for a bubbly champagne punch perfect for toasting at midnight.

8 Hummus Trio How Sweet It Is This decadent hummus trio has something for everyone, and is especially great for the vegetarians at the party. How Sweet It Is has the recipes so you can put it together.

9 Baked Brie and Prosciutto Rolls Half-Baked Harvest Warm brie, buttery rolls, crisp prosciutto... what could be wrong about this appetizer from Half-Baked Harvest? Basically nothing.

10 Lemon Raspberry Prosecco Floats How Sweet It Is These drinks from How Sweet It Is are like dessert and a cocktail mixed together. Serve them right after midnight.