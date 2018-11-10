Finding ways to live a little more green is super important nowadays, especially considering the undeniable impact that climate change and global warming are having on our planet. Switching to a reusable water bottle, recycling, cutting down on kitchen waste, and opting to take public transportation are all great ways to reduce your environmental footprint. While reducing your consumption is one of the primary ways to live a more eco-friendly life, it's an undeniable fact of life that we do need *some* stuff, and that stuff may need to be replaced or upgraded. If you're looking to revamp your sleep space, upgrading your bedroom decor with eco-friendly products is a great way to shop with a purpose, while lessening your environmental impact.

Buying second hand furniture, scoring handmade items, and looking for products with "ecolabels" and certifications can make a big difference when you do eventually need to replace that dresser you got off the side of the road in college. The best part is, buying eco-conscious furniture and accent items will cost you about the same as any other bedroom product — so you won't have to sacrifice style for sustainability. Not only will your bedroom look cool AF, but Mother Earth will thank you.

If you are trying to lead a more eco-friendly lifestyle at home, these are the 11 pieces of bedroom decor that are as green as they are chic.

1 A Reclaimed Wood Nightstand The Owl Design Nightstand $130 Etsy Rather than buying a nightstand that is brand new, opt to find a piece made from reclaimed wood. Not only is it more eco-friendly, but it'll be more unique than one that's been mass produced. Buy on Etsy

2 A Recycled Paper Vase Recycled Paper Decorative Vase $57.59 Novica This handcrafted vase from Thailand may look fancy, but it's simply made with recycled paper, cement, and plastic bottles. It will look great on your bedside table, or on top of your dresser. Buy at Novica

3 An Upcycled Rug Tangiers Atlas Rug $200 Haiku Designs Crafted completely from upcycled cotton pile, this stylish rug was made with the earth in mind. Place it at the foot of your bed to add a pop of color to your room. Buy at Haiku Designs

4 A Vintage Lamp Milan Vintage Lamp $69 Etsy Add a vintage-y touch to your bedroom decor with a retro lamp. Buying secondhand — whether that's clothing or furniture — can help you live a little more green. Buy on Etsy

5 Earth-Friendly Candles Recycled Wine Bottle Candle $32 Uncommon Goods Fill your bedroom with the soft light (and wonderful scent) of Earth-friendly candles. Not only are these candles made from recycled wine bottles, but they are filled with organic soy and beeswax, and emit a "phthalate and paraben-free fragrance." Buy at Uncommon Goods

6 Barn Wood Shelving Barn Wood Floating Shelves $32.40 Etsy If you want your bedroom to have a rustic vibe, opt for reclaimed barn wood shelving. Hang them staggered on the wall with your fave items displayed. Buy on Etsy

9 An Air Purifying Plant Peace Lily Plant $44.99 1-800-Flowers.com Invest in some greenery to liven up your bedroom. Peace lilies are considered one the best indoor plants when it comes to purifying the air, so it's a perfect addition to any eco-friendly space. Buy at 1-800-Flowers

11 A Water-Powered Clock Bedol Water Alarm Clock $26 Bedol A clock that runs solely on water? It may be hard to believe, but the array of bedside clocks created by the company Bedol do just that. Fill it with ordinary tap water, and you're good to go! Buy at Bedol