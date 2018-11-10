11 Eco-Friendly Bedroom Upgrades That Can Transform Your Space
Finding ways to live a little more green is super important nowadays, especially considering the undeniable impact that climate change and global warming are having on our planet. Switching to a reusable water bottle, recycling, cutting down on kitchen waste, and opting to take public transportation are all great ways to reduce your environmental footprint. While reducing your consumption is one of the primary ways to live a more eco-friendly life, it's an undeniable fact of life that we do need *some* stuff, and that stuff may need to be replaced or upgraded. If you're looking to revamp your sleep space, upgrading your bedroom decor with eco-friendly products is a great way to shop with a purpose, while lessening your environmental impact.
Buying second hand furniture, scoring handmade items, and looking for products with "ecolabels" and certifications can make a big difference when you do eventually need to replace that dresser you got off the side of the road in college. The best part is, buying eco-conscious furniture and accent items will cost you about the same as any other bedroom product — so you won't have to sacrifice style for sustainability. Not only will your bedroom look cool AF, but Mother Earth will thank you.
If you are trying to lead a more eco-friendly lifestyle at home, these are the 11 pieces of bedroom decor that are as green as they are chic.
1A Reclaimed Wood Nightstand
$130
Rather than buying a nightstand that is brand new, opt to find a piece made from reclaimed wood. Not only is it more eco-friendly, but it'll be more unique than one that's been mass produced.
2A Recycled Paper Vase
Recycled Paper Decorative Vase
$57.59
This handcrafted vase from Thailand may look fancy, but it's simply made with recycled paper, cement, and plastic bottles. It will look great on your bedside table, or on top of your dresser.
3An Upcycled Rug
$200
Crafted completely from upcycled cotton pile, this stylish rug was made with the earth in mind. Place it at the foot of your bed to add a pop of color to your room.
4A Vintage Lamp
$69
Add a vintage-y touch to your bedroom decor with a retro lamp. Buying secondhand — whether that's clothing or furniture — can help you live a little more green.
5Earth-Friendly Candles
$32
Fill your bedroom with the soft light (and wonderful scent) of Earth-friendly candles. Not only are these candles made from recycled wine bottles, but they are filled with organic soy and beeswax, and emit a "phthalate and paraben-free fragrance."
6Barn Wood Shelving
$32.40
If you want your bedroom to have a rustic vibe, opt for reclaimed barn wood shelving. Hang them staggered on the wall with your fave items displayed.
7An Organic Blanket
8A Comfy Throw Pillow
Holy Lamb Eco-Wool Fleece Throw Pillow
$50
Say "hello" to the softest throw pillow ever! This fleece pillow is custom-made and IAOS Certified, which means it is sustainably and responsibly sourced.
9An Air Purifying Plant
$44.99
Invest in some greenery to liven up your bedroom. Peace lilies are considered one the best indoor plants when it comes to purifying the air, so it's a perfect addition to any eco-friendly space.
10LED Lights
Twinkle Star 300 LED Curtain String Lights
$15.99
LED lighting is way more environmentally-friendly and uses less energy than fluorescent and incandescent lightbulbs. So, if you want to fill your bedroom up with soft fairy lights, be sure to choose LED.
11A Water-Powered Clock
$26
A clock that runs solely on water? It may be hard to believe, but the array of bedside clocks created by the company Bedol do just that. Fill it with ordinary tap water, and you're good to go!
Buying new things all the time isn't super sustainable, but if you need to upgrade certain pieces, try to buy with the earth in mind. Give your bedroom an Earth-friendly update with the help a few gorgeous "green" accents or up-cycled decor.