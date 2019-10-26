11 Fall Items At Trader Joe's That Were Built For Instagram

Who among us is not guilty of snapping photos of our food before taking a bite? At this point, it's been wired so far into our brains that it's practically the fault of evolution. So to help you improve your #foodporn game this season, I'm rounding up 11 fall foods at Trader Joe’s that were basically built for Instagram.

You have to hand it to Joe. He's pretty conscientious not just of our desire for something delicious, but also something that photographs well for the 'gram. There's no better time of year to share all your tasty goodies with social media than fall, and boy oh boy, has Joe delivered this season. We've got pumpkin spice. We've got maple. We've even got an apple cider jam. The three most powerful flavors, and Joe has brought them all together in one might fall grocery haul.

Halloween planning is in full swing, the air is crispy, and we've officially hit sweater weather. Now it's time to give your IG feed a makeover for the season. Here are the 11 most photogenic foods you can get at Trader Joe's this autumn. Hurry up and grab a photo, because you're going to want to dig in, like, immediately. You've been warned.

1. Spiced Chai Black Tea Concentrate Trader Joe's Perk up your mornings, boost your mid-day slump, or slow down your evening rush with Spiced Chai Black Tea Concentrate. Brewed with filtered water and select spices, it boasts the autumnal flavors of allspice, black pepper, cardamom, clove, cinnamon, and ginger. Blended with the right amount of sugar, this sweet-smelling beverage will get you through the chilly days. Not much of a tea drinker? Feel free to add some milk, pour some in your freshly brewed coffee, or mix it with your pancakes to kick things up a notch. Your Instagram feed has never been this pretty.

2. Cinnamon Bun Spread Trader Joe's Taking the best parts of a cinnamon bun and bringing it all together in one smooth and spreadable treat will take your autumn days to another level. TJ’s Cinnamon Bun Spread is made with melted butter (*heavy breathing*), ground cinnamon, and vanilla extract. Enhanced with real cream, honey, brown sugar, and tapioca syrup, this delight is sure to be the superstar of whatever you put it on — toast, waffles, ice cream, and even cheese. Get a bottle or two (or ten) before it runs out.

3. Maple Ginger Cookie Swirl Ice Cream Trader Joe's Looking for other fall sweets that aren’t pumpkin? The search is over, thanks to Trader Joe’s Maple Ginger Cookie Swirl Ice Cream. It's made with silky butterfat, TJ’s Triple Ginger Cookie bits, and topped with 100% Vermont maple syrup to create the perfect swirl. Smooth, velvety, and seriously delish, this dessert will make you wish it was fall season all year long.

4. Autumn Maple Coffee Trader Joe's Start your cold mornings the right way with Trader Joe’s Autumn Maple Coffee. Carefully curated to bring out the perfect aroma and flavor, this blend is made of 100% Arabica beans from Central America, Colombia, and Brazil, and balanced out with Vermont maple syrup. Pour in a little milk to enhance the full-bodied taste of maple.

5. Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookie Mix Trader Joe's Pumpkin will always be a celebrity during the fall days. And Trader Joe’s isn't backing down from this trend, with their Pumpkin Chocolate Chuck Oatmeal Cookie Mix. This special treat is tasty and easy to make – needing only butter, egg, water, and 15 minutes cooking time. Even I can't screw this one up. One bite of this oat-filled chewy goodness will make you smell and taste the fall flavors of nutmeg, allspice, and clove. Let's talk about how jealous all of your IG friends are going to be.

6. Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn Trader Joe's Munch your way through the season with Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn. This delicious snack is freshly popped in coconut oil and high oleic sunflower oil, seasoned with sea salt, and perfectly glazed with maple sugar. It's beautiful on the inside and out, making it a perfectly Instagrammable food this fall.

7. Maple Streusel Bread Trader Joe's Bring some seriously delicious fall fun to your season — and your Instagram page — with Trader Joe’s Maple Streusel Bread. The outside is glazed and sprinkled with crumbly streusels. On the inside you’ll find the goodness of perfectly moist bread enhanced with rich maple flavor. Jazz it up with TJ’s Apple Cider Jam or complement its rich flavor with the Spiced Chai Black Tea Concentrate. I'm not drooling. You're drooling.* (*I'm drooling.)

8. Candy Corn Popcorn Trader Joe's Add the treat to trick-or-treat with Joe’s Candy Corn Popcorn. Featuring the perfect combination of sweet, salty, and crunchy, this nostalgic treat is sure to bring life to your Halloween snacks table. It's the *perfect* mix of caramel and vanilla flavors that will make you reconsider hating candy corn. Donning the bright colors of yellow, orange, white, and a little black in the packaging, this popcorn is the eye candy of the season. Extremely Instagrammable.

9. Pumpkin Pie Spiced Ginger Brew Trader Joe's Get the best of every world with the Pumpkin Pie Spiced Ginger Brew. Each bottle of this one-of-a-kind drink is made with a sweetened apple cider-like base, a hearty amount of ginger puree, various pumpkin pie spices, and the natural flavors of cane sugar. A little bit sweet, a little bit spicy. Perfection. Bottled immediately after its brew, it comes in an old-fashioned swing-top glass bottle with a rubber gasket for resealing.

10. Apple Cider Jam Trader Joe's Sweeten your morning pancakes, spoon some onto your yogurt, or spice up your marinated meat with some Apple Cider Jam. Made with fresh Maine and Washington apples, New England apple cider, and a variety of autumn spices, this sweet and spiced jam is the season’s flavor you never knew you needed. Oh, and by the way? The apple chunks are pure heaven.