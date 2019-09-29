Autumn is the season of pumpkins, apples, cranberries, and cinnamon. Of course, with it also comes plenty of delicious riffs that you can bake, spread, toast, and funnel directly into your mouth. This means it’s time to head over to Trader Joe’s, because we all know that nobody does fall like Joe. If you're wondering what to add to your grocery list, I've rounded up 10 Trader Joe's items for fall 2019 that you can get right now — that is, unless I beat you there and buy out the entire stock.

Sweater weather calls for some special autumn-inspired treats, and Trader Joe’s is just the place to get them. When the seasons change, Joe is always there with the best pumpkin-inspired purchases, apple-flavored grocery items, affordable Halloween decorations, and a cinnamon bun spread that'll bring a tear to your eye. It may be fall, but is it really and truly fall until you've accidentally put 12 different pumpkin-flavored things in your cart?

Feeling snacky? Me too. Throw on your Uggs, get a fresh PSL, grab your keys, and make your way to the closest Trader Joe's, because once autumn passes, you’ll have to wait for another three seasons to taste these 10 delicious treats again.

1. Apple Cider Jam Nothing says fall like apples, and this apple cider jam from Trader Joe’s will go well with whatever you pair it with — bread, muffin, cookies, your homemade apple pie, you name it. You could also just save yourself the trouble, because it tastes stupendous when you eat it straight from the jar.

2. Cinnamon Bun Spread Yet another new fall favorite you can eat straight from the jar. Spread some over your toast. Smear it on a bagel. Drizzle the Cinnamon Bun Spread on an actual cinnamon bun just to show the universe who is really in charge. This is Joe's rodeo now.

3. Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake Mix It’s back! It’s back! YOU GUYS, IT'S BACK. Trader Joe’s cinnamon crumb coffee cake mix is back on the shelves and ready to make you feel like a baking genius. It tastes heavenly, more so because you made it (read: mixed it and popped it into the oven) yourself. Martha Stewart, look out.

4. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Mac and cheese with butternut squash? Yes, please! I know it sounds odd, but don't knock it until you try it. This frozen meal has everything any comfort food for fall requires: It's creamy, cheesy, squash(y), and so tasty you’ll wish it was available all year round.

5. Maple Streusel Bread Maple glaze, brown sugar, and more maple flavors make this streusel bread a must-try this fall season. The sweet bread sounds like it would be perfect with coffee or your favorite tea. Want to go a little extra? Turn it into French toast and top it with vanilla ice cream.

6. Pumpkin Bisque Fall in love (sorry!) with the creamy and rich flavor of this autumn-perfect bisque, featuring the flavors of pumpkin and fall spices. Also, can we please talk about how pretty the label is? Instagram goals.

7. Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli There are so many words happening here that I'm not even sure where to start. It's a thin pasta stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pumpkin, and spices, which means that it's going to burst with flavor in your mouth once you drench it in your favorite pasta sauce.

8. Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Rooibos, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves — it’s no wonder this tea tastes delightfully like autumn. Whether you drink it plain or with frothy milk and sugar, it’s sure to be delicious.

9. Spiced Cider Can you imagine autumn without this refreshing and relaxing favorite from Trader Joe’s? Me neither. Featuring all the flavors we love in fall — like apples, cinnamon, and cloves — this drink is a treat I'll never ever get tired of.