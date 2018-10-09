Autumn is perhaps the most Instagrammable season, considering all the red, orange, and gold foliage and the cozy sweaters. And while, of course, a picture says a thousand words, you are definitely going to want to pair your pics with some actual words from authors with these fall quotes from literature.

Even before the days of pumpkin spice lattes and cozy fall pics, authors have been celebrating the spirit of fall. Literature is filled with beautiful passages about the magic of autumn days. And seriously, doesn't autumn feel like being inside the pages of a book?

As the world bursts into brilliant shades of orange and red, you're definitely going to need some excellent captions to match your gorgeous fall pictures. From leaf-peeping, to apple picking with your SO, to choosing the perfect pumpkin from your grocery store, to snuggling up with a cider and a good book, to donning your favorite fall fashions — the season is ripe with moments you'll want to capture and share.

So here are some lovely quotes from books to caption your fall pics. Ranging from classic literature to contemporary reads, you're sure to find a quote that puts just the right amount of pumpkin spice into your Insta game.

"I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

"October, baptize me with leaves! Swaddle me in corduroy and nurse me with split pea soup. October, tuck tiny candy bars in my pockets and carve my smile into a thousand pumpkins. O autumn! O teakettle! O grace!" — Rainbow Rowell, Attachments

"Her pleasure in the walk must arise from the exercise and the day, from the view of the last smiles of the year upon the tawny leaves and withered hedges, and from repeating to herself some few of the thousand poetical descriptions extant of autumn--that season of peculiar and inexhaustible influence on the mind of taste and tenderness--that season which has drawn from every poet worthy of being read some attempt at description, or some lines of feeling." — Jane Austen, Persuasion

"Yes, the world may aspire to vacuousness, lost souls mourn beauty, insignificance surrounds us. Then let us drink a cup of tea. Silence descends, one hears the wind outside, autumn leaves rustle and take flight, the cat sleeps in a warm pool of light. And, with each swallow, time is sublimed." — Muriel Barbery, The Elegance of the Hedgehog

"There is something so special in the early leaves drifting from the trees – as if we are all to be allowed a chance to peel, to refresh, to start again." — Ruth Ahmed, When Ali Met Honour

"Aprils have never meant much to me, autumns seem that season of beginning, spring." ― Truman Capote, Breakfast at Tiffany's

"I especially like your autumn trees, gracefully letting their leaves fall. That is how I would like to shed my own leaves in this autumn of life, easily and elegantly." — Isabel Allende, The Japanese Lover

"Squeeze your eyes closed, as tight as you can, and think of all your favorite autumns, crisp and perfect, all bound up together like a stack of cards...Try to smell the hard, pale wood sending up sharp, green smoke into the afternoon. To feel the mellow, golden sun on your skin, more gentle and cozier and more golden than even the light of your favorite reading nook at the close of the day." — Catherynne M. Valente, The Girl Who Circumnavigated Fairyland in a Ship of Her Own Making

"Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns." ― George Eliot

"Everywhere she walked the color shouted and sang around her...In October any wonderful unexpected thing might be possible." ― Elizabeth George Speare, The Witch of Blackbird Pond