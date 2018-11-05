Adventurers are bewildered at how the gear they wear on a regular basis has been adopted by the fashion world. But it has. And boy, is it a trend to get on board with. Designers would have you believe there's a big difference between actual hiking boots and fashion hiking boots. Fashionable hiking boots are ones that will take you through the winter and beyond, giving you the chance to dress up a plain outfit and not fall over when the ice and snow arrive.

Plenty of high-end designers have come up with their own take on the mountaineering look but most are sadly way out of my budget. So I've scoured the high street for some affordable alternatives that promise to give you grip, comfort, and pure style. For those that love the colour black, you're in luck as this appears to be very much in favour. However, there are rustic brown options, a pop of pink here and there, and a leopard print pair that aren't to be sniffed at. You can opt for subtle laces or colourful ones, an ankle-length pair or boots that give a little more warmth, a faux fur lining or a faux shearling one. The possibilities are literally endless.

Here are a few of the comfiest styles on offer right now.

1 A Touch Of Velvet Pieces Velvet Hiking Boot £65 ASOS Velvet is a winter staple. Boots are a winter staple. Mix the two together and you've got a pair of shoes that will be the envy of your entire friendship group. Buy now

2 Go Shiny Krunch Chunky Boots £39 Topshop Ideal for both treks up a mountain and the long long walk to the office, these patent boots are taking colourful laces to the next level. Buy now

3 The Warm Pair UO Boxer Shearling Hiker Boots £70 Urban Outfitters The faux shearling lining of this beautiful brown pair will keep your feet cosy when things really start cooling down. Snap them up before someone else does. Buy now

4 '90s Platforms Almighty Chunky Hiker Boots £35 ASOS Perfect for when you want a little extra height and surface grip, these boots will be the most stand-out footwear you own this season. Plus they come with an extra pair of black laces for the days you fancy a little change. Buy now

5 The Brave Colour Leather Hiking Ankle Boots £130 Selected Femme There seems to be a trend for only designing hiking boots in dark colours. But Selected Femme has gone the complete opposite direction with this stark white pair. A quick spray of some leather protector will eliminate any potential scratches and stains. Buy now

6 The Designer Option Urban Hiker £125 Coach OK, so these aren't the cheapest hiking boots on the market but they do feature rubber, leather, and faux shearling. And they do come in a luxurious brown shade you just won't find on the high street. Buy now

7 A Truly OTT Look Animal Leopard Print Hiker Boots £69 Topshop Leopard print hiking boots sound like the thing you'd dream up in your sleep. But Topshop has made it a reality and they come in wide fit, too. Buy now

8 Opt For Contrast Black Leather Look Contrast Lace Hiker Boots £34.99 New Look Yearning for a pair of boots that will go with absolutely any outfit? Look no further than this gleaming New Look pair. The yellow laces add that authentic mountaineering feel but can be swapped for plain black laces if you're feeling more formal. Buy now

9 The Affordable Route Blush Malmo Hiker Boots £31.50 Dorothy Perkins Another furry option comes in the form of this pale pink Dorothy Perkins pair. You can pick them up for the price of a meal out. Nifty, huh? Buy now