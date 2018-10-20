My boot scootin' baby is driving me cer-azy my obsession for these hot boots, will not go awaaaay! Yes guys, these boots were made for walking and very thankfully, they are walking into your local shoe shop as we speak. Yes honey, yes! Getting ready to go out in this unpredictable weather is hard AF — everyone knows it. What you need is a shoe that is all weather, goes with everything, and most importantly comfy as it is stylish. Enter stage left, the cowboy boot. I have, out of the kindness of my own shrivelled heart, carefully curated 11 pairs of cowboy boots that you need RN.

Boots are not only sensible, but also ideal all-weather garms. Well, I guess unless you are concerned re tan lines, but this is the British Isles and tan lines are not going to be an issue for the next eight months so it's all Gucci baby.

The cowboy trend has been floating about for a while now, with embroidered leather jackets, silver tipped collars, denim and fringed everything being must haves of spring/summer 2018.

Wether it is a lifetime investment or just something to offset your look for a couple of months, we have the look for you.

£65 https://www.drmartens.com/uk/en_gb/p/23196051 Falling in love with these boots was like a whole new love affair. Call me biased because yes, I have a pair and yes again, they are absolutely, jaw droppingly, comfy and gorgeous. Enjoy compliments galore and a pair of shoes that go with everything. Yet to check (luckily) if the snake skin print attracts IRL snakes. Buy Now

£95 http://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/bingo-western-boots-7964356 Well you will be a rootin' tootin' cowboy in this pair. Who doesn't look chic AF in a white boot? British weather be damned I'm going to go out in these boots which are tacky and glamorous in equal measure. I'll take five, thanks. Buy Now

Axe Pointed Western Boot £89 http://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/shoes-430/boots-6909314/axe-pointed-western-boots-8040807?geoip=noredirect&cmpid=ppc_pla_UK_ip&utm_medium=cpc&tsrc=vdna&istCompanyId=38aa0d7f-6514-4cb3-bbdc-df0d32d48b7f&istItemId=-xpwptaixpi&istBid=tztx&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIsdWqpqOS3gIVkOd3Ch02YQ6-EAQYCCABEgJ8VvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds This pair has some lit AF embroidery as well as enough metal extras to ensure that you will be heard before you are seen. Now THAT is an entrance. Buy Now

£45 https://www.marksandspencer.com/leather-block-heel-side-zip-ankle-boots/p/p60198424?image=SD_01_T02_2822_SS_X_EC_90&color=OffWhite&prevPage=plp&pdpredirect Oh Marks And Spencer you saucy old goat look at THESE! Proving that the classic brand absolutely keep up with the latest trends, this gorgeous pair of boots are available by the half size so they are basically tailor-made. In eternally stylish ice white so you can shout "oi get off my cowboy boot!" while line dancing the night away. Buy Now

£160 https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/vagabond-simone-red-cowboy-boots?category=SEARCHRESULTS&color=060&optin_cookies=true Do you think drooling on your laptop constitutes water damage? Because I just did that and now I am freaking out, but have you seen these red boots? Best worn entirely on their own because let's be honest, they are the only thing people will notice when you rock up in them. Buy Now

Papio - Black Western Cowboy Ankle Boot £72 https://www.dunelondon.com/papio-western-cowboy-ankle-boot-0092504510005011/ What's that you say? You want to be a cowboy/cowgirl but you have to do a lot of corporate work and/or funerals so you want to be kind of low-key? Well here is a pair for you honey. Dress em up, dress em down, it's your world, get line dancing. Buy Now

£40 https://www.prettylittlething.com/black-western-chelsea-boot.html Well, these are smart but have a subtle pattern embossed and that silver capped toe will definitely catch the light. Must have for people who like distracting their pet with shiny things while also looking dead stylish. Buy Now

Black Floral Embroidered Western Boots £15 https://www.missguided.co.uk/black-floral-embroidered-western-boots-10095889 If you feel like you want a stylish pair of boots right this minute that will leave you with enough change for a burger and fries, these are the ones for you. To be worn with animal print trousers and an orange top. Oof I can imagine it now. Buy Now

Wether you fancy yourself a cowgirl, a cowboy, or a line dancing queen—there's a boot for that.

Yee haw.