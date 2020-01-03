Bustle

11 Fashion Pieces To Buy In 2020 & Treasure For The Next Decade

By Lauren Sharkey
Mango

A new decade is upon us and, if you're anything like me, you may have spent the first few days of January attempting to refresh your wardrobe. A few black bags later and a great deal of regret proved that the only purchases I, and most people, need are timeless ones. So here are the fashion items to buy that'll last for the next decade and beyond.

A considered wardrobe is one based on essential pieces. Think a coat, jacket, jeans, a dress or jumpsuit (or both), and a good pair of shoes. Then you can add in your accessories, whether that's some classic jewellery or a striking belt. Don't forget a bag, of course.

The plainer you go, the more likely you are to want to wear the item in five or six years' time. But that doesn't mean prints or patterns are a no go. Animal print pops its fearsome head up every few months or so along with the likes of polka dots and checks. Similarly, feel free to add a touch of personality to your purchasing choices.

From trench coats to blazers and velvet jumpsuits to suede ankle boots, the following pieces are ones that really will be worth the investment.

1. A Reliable Trench

Isa Trench Coat
£90
|
Weekday
The most classic coat design of them all, a trench will serve you well throughout the seasons and years. With a waist-cinching belt and traditional stand-out collar, this Weekday piece is practically a bargain. Available in XS to L; UK size 6 to 18.

2. A Checked Jacket

Check Suit Blazer
£89.99
£59.99
|
Mango
A blazer is the only jacket you really need in your wardrobe. While you could opt for a plain hue, a heritage check is the ultimate subtle print that can be worn to work, out at night, and for casual weekends. Available in S to XXL; UK size 14 to 22.

3. A Budget-Friendly Bag

Dior Saddle Bag
£304.32
|
Vestiaire Collective
A timeless designer handbag can set you back well over a thousand pounds. But Dior's recently revived saddle style is a budget-friendly classic that's set to remain on the arms of the style-conscious for many years to come. Pick up a secondhand design via a resale site like Vestiaire Collective.

4. A Party-Ready Jumpsuit

Iris & Ink Zara Velvet Wide Leg Jumpsuit
£140
|
The Outnet
A velvet jumpsuit will never go out of style come party season. Plus, you can wear this navy wide-legged piece for Christmas occasions, weddings, and more. Available in UK size 4 to 14.

5. A Sophisticated Slip Dress

Satin Leopard Slip Dress
£69
£59
|
& Other Stories
Combine animal print with a slip silhouette and you've got a dress that will last through the ages. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

6. A Statement Knit

Annalisa Animal Print Block Jumper
£87
£54
|
Navabi
A statement knit is all you need to embrace the colder seasons. A colour block pattern with a touch of the wild certainly makes for a showstopper. Available in UK size 14 to 28.

7. A Power Suit

Black Skinny Fit Single Breasted Tux Suit
£121
|
Topshop
Women and men have borrowed from each other since the beginning of time. (Or something like that.) This suave tux will upgrade your formalwear in a jiffy. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

8. A Stand-Out Belt

Leather Belt With Maxi Buckle
£25.99
£12.99
|
Zara
The plainest of outfits will be jazzed up with the help of this mega belt.

9. Classic Boots

Block Heel Boots
£59
|
Marks & Spencer
Knee-high boots are often touted as the shape to own, but ankle boots are much easier to wear. This camel-hued pair are subtle, but definitely not boring. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

10. Timeless Jewellery

Lucy Williams Gold Beaded Stack Ring Set
£105
|
Missoma
With a gold stacking ring set, you'll have an ageless jewellery collection to throw on whenever you feel like it. This particular beaded trio is inspired by ancient Rome.

11. Long-Loved Denim

Levi's 501 Cropped Jeans
£95
£76
|
House of Fraser
Levi's 501 jeans have been worn by almost every celebrity on the planet, and the A-list favourite isn't going anywhere any time soon. Embrace the denim style with this slightly cropped pair. Available in 25 to 30 waist.