Every year, Pantone announces a new colour that is set to take over the world for the next 12 months. The 2020 hue has been labelled Classic Blue. A calm and timeless shade reminiscent of a dusky night sky, it is said to be a reflection of "our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era." That all sounds very complicated, but an easy way to understand it is to own it. With that in mind, here's a few items to buy in Pantone's new colour of the year.

As CNN reports, Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Colour Institute, recommends subtly adorning yourself in Classic Blue via scarves and watches. Alternatively, you can add a touch of the shade to your home through the likes of vases and candles.

But if you want to go all out, there's entire Classic Blue outfits you can put together — encompassing cosy winter knits, striking boots, and a headband to top everything off. Even gym gear fits into the trend.

Pantone has got one thing right: this colour could well be in style for quite some time. Here's a few ways to try it out before everyone else gets on board.