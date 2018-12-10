11 Festive Ways To Decorate A Small Space For The Holidays

If you live in a small apartment or are tight on space, decorating during the holidays may be something you avoid to keep unnecessary things out of your way — but it doesn't have to be that way. There are plenty of compact holiday decorations at Walmart.com, and we simply cannot let you go without decorating a little this holiday season.

After all, one of the best parts of the holiday season is cozying up with a cup of hot chocolate and decorating your home with all of the best holiday decor. From wreaths and garlands to twinkling lights and a tree adorned with ornaments, the winter holidays are one of the most festive. Lucky for you, there are plenty of ways to decorate your home that require little space (and more importantly, little effort).

From hanging artificial Christmas trees to wall art and light-up garlands, Walmart.com has everything you need to make your home as festive as can be this holiday season—no matter how much space you have to spare. Explore our favorite effortless holiday finds from Walmart.com that will turn your home into a festive wonderland, minimal space required.

Achieve Your Christmas Tree Goals With This Slim, Pre-Lit Tree

Fake Falling Snow With These Bubble Globe Lights

Keep It Simple With These Understated Holiday Mugs

Welcome The Holidays Into Your Home With This Festive Banner

Adorn Your Home In Holiday Greenery With This Seasonal Wreath

Liven Up Your Walls With This On-Theme Message

Cozy Up Your Couch With This Festive Holiday Pillow

This Pre-Lit Wreath Will Add Instant Holiday-Cheer To Your Apartment, No Tree Required

Turn Your Home Into A Winter Wonderland With These Hanging Snowflakes

For Cozy Light That Doubles As Decor, Try This String Light Lantern

Belham Living 2 Lanterns with Mini String Lights $25 Walmart This tabletop lantern with mini string lights is a perfect way to add some festivity to your home or apartment without being too obvious. Display a couple of these lanterns on your coffee table or on a bookshelf for additional cozy light. Shop Now

Bring The Best Scents Of The Holidays Into Your Home With These Festive Candles

