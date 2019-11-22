With the twinkly lights that adorn the streets and festive food selections making their way into shops, Christmas really is here. And it's the most magical time of the year. But you know what could make it even more magical? Harry Potter-themed gifts, obviously. In light of that, here are eleven gifts for the Harry Potter lover in your life. It’s hard to think that the tale of the boy who lived could get any better but these gifts bring the story to life in a whole new way. You're welcome.

It may be categorised as a children's story but for people who truly love Harry Potter, the fandom never dies. In the words of beloved Professor Snape, “always.”

It’s one of my favourite festive traditions in my house to watch the Harry Potter movies from start to finish, and if you’re still as obsessed with J.K. Rowling's monumental creation as I am then you won’t be short of ideas for themed presents. From small, subtle Deathly Hallows jewellery to a special trip to the Harry Potter studios, there’s something for every Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin out there.