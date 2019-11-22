Bustle

11 Gifts For Harry Potter Lovers In The UK That'll Make Christmas 2019 Totally Magical

By Alice Broster

With the twinkly lights that adorn the streets and festive food selections making their way into shops, Christmas really is here. And it's the most magical time of the year. But you know what could make it even more magical? Harry Potter-themed gifts, obviously. In light of that, here are eleven gifts for the Harry Potter lover in your life. It’s hard to think that the tale of the boy who lived could get any better but these gifts bring the story to life in a whole new way. You're welcome.

It may be categorised as a children's story but for people who truly love Harry Potter, the fandom never dies. In the words of beloved Professor Snape, “always.”

It’s one of my favourite festive traditions in my house to watch the Harry Potter movies from start to finish, and if you’re still as obsessed with J.K. Rowling's monumental creation as I am then you won’t be short of ideas for themed presents. From small, subtle Deathly Hallows jewellery to a special trip to the Harry Potter studios, there’s something for every Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin out there.

Hogwarts Acceptance Letter
£15
|
Platform 9 3/4
As someone who was always gutted their Hogwarts acceptance letter got lost in the post, this gift is seriously cool. You can get an acceptance letter that’ll arrive addressed specifically to the person you are buying it for inside an exclusive Hogwarts Presentation Wallet. The letter features the Hogwarts school crest and is signed by Professor McGonagall. This is as close to the real thing as you’ll get.
Harry Potter Colouring Book
£8
|
Waterstones
They say colouring is a great way to unwind and relax. What better way to do that than be reminded of your favourite Harry Potter scenes? The twenty postcards are filled with intricate illustrations and elaborate designs used in the making of the Harry Potter films.
Harry Potter Necklace
£19
|
Not On The High Street
If you’ve got a Harry Potter fan in your life who’d love to rep the boy who lived everyday but needs it to be a little bit more toned down, this lightning bolt necklace is perfect. With the option for personalisation, it's the ultimate thoughtful gift while being incredibly understated.
Passport Holder
£15
|
Platform 9 3/4
Harry Potter may have taken you away on endless adventures within your mind, but you can now have a nod to Potter's adventure when you travel physically too. This passport holder features a Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans pattern and the inside has various pockets for storing your cards or money. Plus a loop to secure a pen and extra padding for protection.
Always Candle
£5
|
Platform 9 3/4
Wintery evenings are for getting cosy and relaxing. There’s no better way to do this than with a candle, which has a silhouette of Lily Potter and Severus Snape meeting under a tree.
Harry Potter Earrings
£15
|
Not On The High Street
Buying gifts can be tough, especially jewellery. However, you can’t go wrong with this pair of delicate, understated earrings. With the glasses and lightning bolt scar, it’s so obvious they’re to do with Harry Potter but they’re still such a subtle nod to the franchise.
Marauders Map Notebook
£13
|
Lakeland
Going back to work after the Christmas period can be a bit rubbish. But you can make it ten times easier for a Harry Potter fanatic by buying them this Marauders Map notebook. They may be going to a meeting but you’ll have them feeling like they’re sneaking to the Leaky Cauldron.
Dragon Bath Bomb Set
£20
|
Etsy
This luxurious bath gift set from Etsy is the perfect treat for all Wizard lovers. Each box is individually handmade to order with a stunning Witchcraft and Wizardry Personalised Box. If you always wished you were part of the Triwizard Tournament, this bath set will take you there.
Polyjuice Potion Lamp
£13
|
Ryman
If you want to help a loved one create a little bit of mystery and atmosphere in their home this festive season then this polyjuice potion LED lamp is the perfect gift. The lamp's LED lights cause the colour of the liquid to change all the colours of the rainbow and you won’t even get shouted at by Professor Snape for stealing supplies.
Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit Extension
£13
|
Argos
If you’ve got a friend or family member who prides themselves on their Harry Potter knowledge then this special edition Trivial Pursuit extension pack is a must have. With questions on the filming of the series, the characters' backstories, and integral parts of the plot, it’ll be a hit around the Christmas dinner table.
Tickets To Warner Bros Studio Tour
£47
|
Warner Bros Studio Tour
If you really want to splash out and give a loved one a Harry Potter gift they won’t forget then getting them tickets to the Warner Brothers Harry Potter Studio Tour is an amazing way to show them how much you love them. With backstage information, attractions that’ll blow your mind, and the best gift shop you’ll ever go to, this is the ultimate gift for any Harry Potter fan.