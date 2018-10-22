Halloween is one of those holidays that we wait for all year long. As everyone is enjoying popsicles on beaches and sipping mojitos on rooftops, true Halloween fans are secretly waiting for the temps to drop and the spiderwebs to come out. And what better way to celebrate this amazing month than dabbling in spooky Halloween beauty products that will bring out your inner witch or ghoul. From bath bombs that will make your tub run red, to goth sorceress makeup, to astrology themed palettes, pampering yourself with creepy and mystic beauty products is just as integral as watching scary movie marathons and eating apple cider donuts this time of year.

The one downside is that Halloween beauty products aren't always easy to find. Not many brands release special holiday collections, so it takes some digging to find the good stuff. But with a little bit of patience (and a lot of tabs open,) you begin to find the indie collections. To make things easier for you, below are 11 hair raising beauty products to get you started. From witch themed soaps, to ghoulish lipsticks, to blood soaked bath salts, there's something for everyone. Snap them up before Halloween us up!

Lush's Eyeball Bath Bomb

Eyeball Bath Bomb $7.95 Lush Lush has a whole Halloween collection that you can shop, letting you pick from classic Halloween motifs like a black cat bomb that would make any budding witch proud, to a Monster Ball bomb that will remind you of the "Monster Mash." But probably the creepiest option is their Eyeball Bath Bomb, which will float around in your tub like a mummy's missing eyeball before fizzing out into a bloody concoction.

Kylie Cosmetics Halloween Palette

Halloween 2018 Palette $42 Kylie Cosmetics Get your eyes looking fierce all October long with the help of the beauty maven herself: Kylie Jenner. The young billionaire has created a nine pan eyeshadow kit that will get you into the candy-corn eating spirit.

Kylie Cosmetics Lipsticks

Lipstick Bundle $68 Kylie Cosmetics Similarly, Jenner created a line of four lipsticks that will have you feeling your peak-spookiest. You can choose between "Creep It Real," which is a light neutral nude; "Spider Bite," which is a deep berry purple; "Monster," which is a metallic deep olive with gold shimmer; and "Haunt It," which is a metallic bright orange with gold shimmer.

Witch Baby Soap's Nocturnal Soap

Nocturnal Soap $6 Witch Baby Soap According to the brand, Nocturnal is a bathing experience "for the night owls, lone wolves, and those who have gone completely batty." Made with pumpkin spice cold brew coffee, this bar of soap is made with real coffee and is sure to wake you up.

Witch Baby Soap's Secret Order Bath Bomb

Secret Order Bath Bomb $8.50 Witch Baby Soap This bath bomb urges you to join a wicken midnight society with its deep autumn blend of fall foliage smells. Shaped like a coffin, it gives off hair-raising vibes, and even more so when it dissolves. It turns your water red like blood!

Witch Baby Soap's The Spirit Bath Potion

The Spirit Bath Potion $20 Witch Baby Soap Tap into your inner kitchen witch with this autumnal bath soak that also bubbles. Meant to act like a sorceress's potion, sprinkle in three to four caps of The Spirit into your tub, which will leave you feeling relaxed and nourished after a long soak. The mix includes a blend of ripe apples, jack-o-lanterns, rustic squash, and whole mums, making it the ultimate fall treat.

Witch Baby Soap's Widow Soap

Widow Soap $6 Witch Baby Soap Leave this cute bar of soap out on your bathroom sink, and you'll feel in the Halloween spirit every time you have to wash your hands. Made with pomegranates, crushed blackberries, apples, and incense, it's the perfect smell to get you feeling cozy and autumnal.

Wet N' Wild Not Your Basic Witch Highlighter

Not Your Basic Witch Highlighter $5 Wet N' Wild It's highlighter but with a fright night twist! Stamped with a skull and coming in a sheer black glow, you can use this powder on everything from your lids to your lips to give yourself a gothic twist.

Notoriously Morbid's Coven Muffin Eyeshadow

Coven Muffin Eyeshadow $3 Notoriously Morbid Become a member of a midnight coven with this magical dark lavender base shadow with a pink/orange overlay. You will create an eye look that will seem like straight up black magic.

Sugar Milk Co.'s My Bloody Bath Salts

My Bloody Bath Sprinkles $8.75 Etsy/ SugarMilkCo A blend of cranberry, black currant and raspberry layered with notes of cinnamon bark, cedarwood, warm amber and vanilla, these sea salt sprinkles will turn your bath bloody — but will relax you all the same.

Sunbasil Soap's Monster Mash Bath Bomb

Monster Mash Bath Bomb $6 Etsy/ Sunbasil Soap The mother of all bath bombs, The Monster Mash bomb smells like pumpkin pecan waffles and is topped with monster eye balls and Halloween sprinkles. The decoration makes it look like hundreds of monsters are trapped inside.

From bath bombs to spine tingling makeup, you still have time to make this the best Halloween yet.