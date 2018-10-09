25 Genius 2018 Halloween Makeup Ideas From YouTube That Anyone Can Do
It's officially October, which means it's *basically* Halloween, right?! Besides, it's never too early to start prepping for an awesome costume that'll blow all of your friends away (not literally, though). When it comes to creating an out-of-this-world look, nobody likes to spend hours of their time and effort on hair and makeup. Alas, we've been #blessed with plenty of genius Halloween makeup ideas from YouTube that are simple enough and easy to follow, but still give that "wow" factor we're all looking for to stand out.
Luckily, there's tutorials for any and all types of costumes, no matter your preference. Super villain? Check. '90s cartoon character? There's even Starbucks-themed costumes.
But even if you have no clue what you want to be for Halloween, look no further than YouTube (and here!) for some inspo. Besides if you're anything like me, you'll be anything: As long as it's Insta-worthy (a necessary requirement), easy to follow, and requires little to no time to do, because makeup can be hard.
It's hard to not look cliche on Oct. 31, and it's always a struggle to come up with something out of the box enough. However, YouTube tutorials from across the globe have made it easier (and more fun, too!). So, why not take the stress out of coming up with the perfect look, and just have fun with it!
So whether you prefer to be an elegant princess, an exotic feline, or anything in between, here are the 25 most genius makeup ideas from YouTube you need to use for an epic Halloween look.
1Magical Mermaid
This look is insanely chic, extremely elegant, and totally mystifying. Give it a try. I promise, it's easier than you think.
2Glittery Pumpkin
Show off your love of all things fall (and glitter) with this unique makeup look.
3Clown
Clowns don't necessarily have to be scary (but who am I kidding, they really are).
4Unicorn
The only thing better than a unicorn itself? You as a unicorn.
5Galaxy Makeup
This look is ~out of this world~ (sorry, not sorry).
6Poison Ivy
Because green is just oh, so, chic this time of year.
7Demon
Being wrong never felt so right (get it?).
8Neon Skull
The only thing more fierce than a regular skull is a bright blue one. #DoItForTheGram
9Deer
Wishing I could wear this everyday. Just look at that contour!
10Mummy
The mummy look gets a glamorous makeover.
11Pop Art Comic Book
Straight outta Roy Lichtenstein's illustrations.
12Scarecrow
Take a scarecrow, but make it *sexy*.
13Sexy Leopard
Show off your wild side.
14Cat
Not your basic cat costume. Meow.
15Cleopatra
Pay homage to the OG queen this Halloween.
16Morticia Addams
Channel your inner dark side.
17Zombie
"Dance, dance, dance 'til you're dead." - Michael Jackson, but also you on Halloween.
20Vampire
Bite the candy, not the people.
21Bunny
Remember when Elle Woods was a bunny? Now you can be one, too... so you're basically Elle Woods.
22Bat
Never have I seen a bat look more chic, and I am living for it.
23Tiger
What about the lions and bears?
24Sugar Skull
Rhinestones, pink, and purple, oh my!
25Werewolf
Let's hope Halloween doesn't fall on a full moon this year.
Trick or treat, ladies!