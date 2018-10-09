It's officially October, which means it's *basically* Halloween, right?! Besides, it's never too early to start prepping for an awesome costume that'll blow all of your friends away (not literally, though). When it comes to creating an out-of-this-world look, nobody likes to spend hours of their time and effort on hair and makeup. Alas, we've been #blessed with plenty of genius Halloween makeup ideas from YouTube that are simple enough and easy to follow, but still give that "wow" factor we're all looking for to stand out.

Luckily, there's tutorials for any and all types of costumes, no matter your preference. Super villain? Check. '90s cartoon character? There's even Starbucks-themed costumes.

But even if you have no clue what you want to be for Halloween, look no further than YouTube (and here!) for some inspo. Besides if you're anything like me, you'll be anything: As long as it's Insta-worthy (a necessary requirement), easy to follow, and requires little to no time to do, because makeup can be hard.

It's hard to not look cliche on Oct. 31, and it's always a struggle to come up with something out of the box enough. However, YouTube tutorials from across the globe have made it easier (and more fun, too!). So, why not take the stress out of coming up with the perfect look, and just have fun with it!

So whether you prefer to be an elegant princess, an exotic feline, or anything in between, here are the 25 most genius makeup ideas from YouTube you need to use for an epic Halloween look.

1 Magical Mermaid RhiannonClaire on YouTube This look is insanely chic, extremely elegant, and totally mystifying. Give it a try. I promise, it's easier than you think.

2 Glittery Pumpkin Bailey Van Der Veen on YouTube Show off your love of all things fall (and glitter) with this unique makeup look.

3 Clown Hayley Bui on YouTube Clowns don't necessarily have to be scary (but who am I kidding, they really are).

4 Unicorn Kayleigh Noelle on YouTube The only thing better than a unicorn itself? You as a unicorn.

5 Galaxy Makeup itslikelymakeup on YouTube This look is ~out of this world~ (sorry, not sorry).

6 Poison Ivy Kayleigh Noelle on YouTube Because green is just oh, so, chic this time of year.

7 Demon Kayleigh Noelle on YouTube Being wrong never felt so right (get it?).

8 Neon Skull James Charles on YouTube The only thing more fierce than a regular skull is a bright blue one. #DoItForTheGram

9 Deer TheMakeupChair on YouTube Wishing I could wear this everyday. Just look at that contour!

10 Mummy LustreLux on YouTube The mummy look gets a glamorous makeover.

11 Pop Art Comic Book Kristina Vee on YouTube Straight outta Roy Lichtenstein's illustrations.

12 Scarecrow Niki Crow on YouTube Take a scarecrow, but make it *sexy*.

13 Sexy Leopard Angela Lanter on YouTube Show off your wild side.

14 Cat Katerina Williams on YouTube Not your basic cat costume. Meow.

15 Cleopatra Lisa Potter-Dixon on YouTube Pay homage to the OG queen this Halloween.

16 Morticia Addams Kayla Hagey on YouTube Channel your inner dark side.

17 Zombie xGetyourBeautyOn on YouTube "Dance, dance, dance 'til you're dead." - Michael Jackson, but also you on Halloween.

20 Vampire DestinyLashaeMakeup on YouTube Bite the candy, not the people.

21 Bunny Krystal Allen on YouTube Remember when Elle Woods was a bunny? Now you can be one, too... so you're basically Elle Woods.

22 Bat RayDoesFX on YouTube Never have I seen a bat look more chic, and I am living for it.

23 Tiger Laura Lee on YouTube What about the lions and bears?

24 Sugar Skull Marissa Wise on YouTube Rhinestones, pink, and purple, oh my!